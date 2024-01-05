Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MS Dhoni files criminal case against Arka sports company for being duped of Rs 15 crore

    MS Dhoni files a criminal case against Arka Sports officials in Ranchi court over an unfulfilled 2017 Cricket Academy deal. Allegations include breach of contract terms regarding franchise fees and profits. Despite legal notices, Dhoni claims no resolution was reached, prompting legal action due to alleged deceit and a reported Rs. 15 crore loss.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has taken legal action against two officials from Arka Sports Management, filing a criminal case in a Ranchi court. The case involves allegations against Dhoni himself, along with Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwas, who were associated with Arka Sports Management regarding a 2017 Cricket Academy deal.

    In 2017, Diwakar inked an agreement with Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the establishment of a global cricket academy. However, Dhoni has claimed that the terms outlined in the agreement were not honoured by the concerned individuals.

    According to the terms of the contract, Arka Sports was obligated to pay the franchise fee and share profits, but Dhoni alleges that these terms were repeatedly disregarded despite his efforts to address the matter. As a result, in August 2021, Dhoni revoked the authority previously granted to Arka Sports. Subsequently, several legal notices were sent, all of which, according to Dhoni, yielded no response or resolution.

    The issue came to Dhoni's attention through Dayanand Singh, highlighting alleged deceit by Arka Sports and a reported loss of Rs. 15 crores. Consequently, Dhoni has taken legal recourse, filing a criminal case against Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishvash of Arka Sports and Management Limited in the Ranchi court.

    Arka Sports Management, on the other hand, has contended that they are obliged to share profits as per the franchise agreement. However, Dhoni insists that the terms and conditions stipulated in the contract have been repeatedly overlooked.

    This legal confrontation between MS Dhoni and the officials of Arca Sports Management underlines the complexity of contractual agreements in the sports industry.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 4:18 PM IST
