Petrol or CNG: Which is better for car mileage in winter?

The mileage performance of petrol and CNG cars varies during winter. The number of people using CNG cars is increasing day by day. Similarly, many people are using petrol cars.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 11:04 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

Petrol vs CNG

If you are going to buy a new car, it is important to first understand whether buying a petrol car or a CNG car will be beneficial. Similarly, unusual snow and rain have been falling across India for the past few weeks. Find out which car will give you good mileage in winter. If you buy a new car without knowing the answer to this question, you will regret it later.

article_image2

Best Mileage Cars

Due to the rising price of petrol and diesel, many car buyers are opting for CNG vehicles. To meet this growing demand, automakers have started introducing CNG variants of their popular models. If you are considering buying a new car, it is essential to understand how seasonal changes affect mileage for petrol and CNG cars.

article_image3

Petrol Cars

The mileage performance of petrol and CNG cars depends on various factors. CNG vehicles are known for higher fuel efficiency and lower environmental impact. This makes it a good choice for many. However, in winter, the gas in CNG cylinders becomes dense. Similarly, how LPG gas in household cylinders reacts to cold temperatures. This leads to lower mileage for CNG cars during the colder months.

article_image4

CNG Cars

On the other hand, petrol is unaffected by temperature changes. Even in winter, petrol cars help provide consistent mileage. For optimal mileage in any season, regular vehicle maintenance, timely servicing, and proper driving habits are considered important. Regardless of fuel type, poor driving practices negatively impact fuel efficiency. One of the significant drawbacks of CNG cars is the loss of boot space.

article_image5

CNG Car Vs Petrol Car

Because the CNG cylinder typically occupies the area used for storing luggage. However, manufacturers like Tata Motors and Hyundai have addressed this concern and designed CNG vehicles that retain full boot space and offer a much more convenient solution. While CNG cars are cost-effective and environmentally friendly, factors such as seasonal mileage variations and storage compromises need to be considered.

 

