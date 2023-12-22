Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Want to spend time with...': MS Dhoni's agenda for life after cricket will make every Indian proud (WATCH)

    When questioned about his plans beyond cricket, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni provided an intriguing response, adding an element of curiosity to discussions about his post-cricket endeavors.

    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    All attention will be on MS Dhoni as the IPL 2024 kicks off early next year. Despite having retired from international cricket, the former Indian cricket team captain remains a formidable presence in the Indian Premier League. MS Dhoni recently led the Chennai Super Kings to victory in the IPL 2023, securing their fifth title in the T20 franchise league. His announcement after the final win in 2023 that he would continue to play in the IPL delighted Chennai Super Kings fans. However, with MS Dhoni being 42 years old, there is considerable speculation about his future in the sport.

    "I have never thought about it. I am still playing cricket. IPL I am still playing. It will be very interesting to see what I end up doing after cricket. I think for sure, I want to spend a bit more time with the Army because last few years I have not been able to do that," MS Dhoni, who is an honorary lieutenant colonel with the Indian Territorial Army and a qualified paratrooper, can be heard as saying in a video that has gone viral.

    As the Chennai Super Kings prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, the looming question of MS Dhoni's successor takes center stage. In 2022, Ravindra Jadeja was experimented with as CSK's captain, but the strategy encountered challenges, leading to Dhoni's reinstatement as the franchise's leader midway through the season. Despite the unlikelihood of Jadeja returning as the team's skipper, CSK is actively in search of a new captain. When questioned about the 'succession plan' for MS Dhoni in the IPL 2024 auction, head coach Stephen Fleming offered an unexpectedly interesting response.

    Speaking at a press conference during the auction in Dubai, Fleming mentioned that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had succession plans in place for Dhoni for the past decade. Despite these plans, Dhoni continues to lead the team with unwavering enthusiasm, as expressed by Fleming.

    "We've had succession plans for MS for about 10 years. It is going to be a talking point., but he is as engaged and as enthusiastic as I have seen him for a while. While that passion is there for the team and franchise, we'll roll on," Fleming said in response to the question.

