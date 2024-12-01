Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Actress shares stunning photos from 'Mangalasnaanam' ceremony

Sobhita Dhulipala is set to marry Naga Chaitanya and the couple's pre-wedding festivities have begun according to traditional Telugu rituals and customs. The actress has shared stunning photos from her 'Ratha Sthapana' and 'Mangaalsnanaa'

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya is set to marry on 4th December. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her marriage rituals on her Instagram. She shared some stunning pictures of her pre-wedding festivities. She shared snippets from her 'Mangalsnaanaa' and 'Ratha Sthapana' ceremonies

The Mangala Snanam, symbolizing blessings for the bride, featured Sobhita adorned with turmeric and showered with flowers and water. Dressed in a mustard-yellow cotton saree paired with layered gold necklaces and jhumkas, she epitomized grace

The candid pictures from the ceremonies have captivated fans. One photo shows Sobhita smiling while being showered with flowers, while a black-and-white shot highlights her silhouette holding up her saree pallu. A close-up portrays her serene expression resting against the saree fabric

The wedding, set for December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, marks Naga Chaitanya’s second marriage after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple, who kept their relationship private until their engagement in August, now embrace the limelight as they prepare for their big day

In an interview, Naga Chaitanya expressed his joy in getting to know Sobhita and her family, appreciating the way their families have bonded. He shared his excitement about the wedding rituals and the families coming together for this special occasion

Previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with her in October 2017. Their separation, announced in October 2021 due to personal differences, was finalized in 2022. Now, Chaitanya looks forward to a new chapter with Sobhita Dhulipala

