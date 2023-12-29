Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral Video: Go to Pakistan once for the food, suggests MS Dhoni to a fan; sparks social media outrage (WATCH)

    MS Dhoni's light-hearted suggestion for the fan to visit Pakistan for its delicious cuisine, a recommendation that initially appears innocent, takes an unexpected turn when the fan responds with a firm refusal to go, despite the promise of good food.

    Viral Video: Go to Pakistan once for the food, suggests MS Dhoni to a fan; sparks social media outrage (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 3:06 PM IST

    MS Dhoni, the beloved former captain of the Indian cricket team, has always been a fan favorite, not only in India but across borders. Despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni's charm continues to captivate audiences, including fans in Pakistan. However, a recent viral video capturing a casual conversation between Dhoni and a fan about Pakistani food has unexpectedly sparked outrage on social media.

    Known for his calm demeanor on the field, MS Dhoni has transcended the boundaries of cricket, winning hearts globally. His popularity in Pakistan is evident from the warm reception he receives whenever he tours the country. Dhoni's visits to Pakistan have become memorable not only for cricket enthusiasts but also for his appreciation of the local culture, as seen in the admiration he garnered for sporting long hair during one of his tours.

    Also read: 2023 belongs to Pat Cummins: Australian captain's odyssey to glory in one of cricket's monumental year

    In the recently surfaced video, Dhoni is seen engaging in a friendly banter with a fan. His light-hearted suggestion for the fan to visit Pakistan for its delicious cuisine, a recommendation that initially appears innocent, takes an unexpected turn when the fan responds with a firm refusal to go, despite the promise of good food. Dhoni's laughter and approval of the fan's response further fueled the casual exchange.

    MS Dhoni said, "You should go to Pakistan once for food.”

    In response the fan said, "I'm not going even though if you suggest good food. I love food but I will not go there."

    Contrary to the usual positive reception of MS Dhoni's interactions, this particular video has triggered a wave of outrage on social media platforms. The fan's refusal to visit Pakistan, even for the tempting prospect of good food, has become a focal point for discussion, with users expressing disappointment and questioning the implications of such sentiments on diplomatic and cultural relations.

    "This guy sends his jersey to Pakistani players, asks people to go to Pakistan for food does this criminal deserve a rank from Indian army?" wrote on user on X.

    Another added, "Everyone knows that if gone there, it's last day."

    Also read: IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Boost for India as Jadeja starts training; likely to be available for Cape Town clash

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 3:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2023 belongs to Pat Cummins: Australian captain's odyssey to glory in one of cricket's monumental year snt

    2023 belongs to Pat Cummins: Australian captain's odyssey to glory in one of cricket's monumental year

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Boost for India as Jadeja starts training; likely to be available for Cape Town clash snt

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Boost for India as Jadeja starts training; likely to be available for Cape Town clash

    cricket AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Pat Cummins' 10-wicket haul fires Australia to 79-run win at MCG; clinch 3-match series osf

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Pat Cummins' 10-wicket haul fires Australia to 79-run win at MCG; clinch 3-match series

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Avesh Khan roped in for Cape Town Test to bolster India's pace attack - Reports osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Avesh Khan roped in for Cape Town Test to bolster India's pace attack - Reports

    cricket India penalised in ICC World Test Championship: Docked 2 points and fined for slow overrate osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: India docked 2 WTC points, fined 10% match fee for slow over-rate in Centurion

    Recent Stories

    Kerala govt to set up rheumatology department in 3 medical colleges; Check anr

    Kerala govt to set up rheumatology department in 3 medical colleges; Check

    Video of slippers throwing at Thalapathy Vijay goes viral; Check rkn

    Video of slippers throwing at Thalapathy Vijay goes viral; Check

    New Year 2024 Eve: 7 healthier snacks for low-calorie celebration SHG

    New Year 2024 Eve: 7 healthier snacks for low-calorie celebration

    CAIT predicts Rs 50,000 crore trade uptick with Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration; check details AJR

    CAIT predicts Rs 50,000 crore trade uptick with Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration; check details

    Ex-judge deletes FB post against Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar after Kerala HC intervention anr

    Ex-judge deletes FB post against Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar after Kerala HC intervention

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon