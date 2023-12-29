Viral Video: Go to Pakistan once for the food, suggests MS Dhoni to a fan; sparks social media outrage (WATCH)

MS Dhoni's light-hearted suggestion for the fan to visit Pakistan for its delicious cuisine, a recommendation that initially appears innocent, takes an unexpected turn when the fan responds with a firm refusal to go, despite the promise of good food.

MS Dhoni, the beloved former captain of the Indian cricket team, has always been a fan favorite, not only in India but across borders. Despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni's charm continues to captivate audiences, including fans in Pakistan. However, a recent viral video capturing a casual conversation between Dhoni and a fan about Pakistani food has unexpectedly sparked outrage on social media.

Known for his calm demeanor on the field, MS Dhoni has transcended the boundaries of cricket, winning hearts globally. His popularity in Pakistan is evident from the warm reception he receives whenever he tours the country. Dhoni's visits to Pakistan have become memorable not only for cricket enthusiasts but also for his appreciation of the local culture, as seen in the admiration he garnered for sporting long hair during one of his tours.

In the recently surfaced video, Dhoni is seen engaging in a friendly banter with a fan. His light-hearted suggestion for the fan to visit Pakistan for its delicious cuisine, a recommendation that initially appears innocent, takes an unexpected turn when the fan responds with a firm refusal to go, despite the promise of good food. Dhoni's laughter and approval of the fan's response further fueled the casual exchange.

MS Dhoni said, "You should go to Pakistan once for food.”

In response the fan said, "I'm not going even though if you suggest good food. I love food but I will not go there."

Contrary to the usual positive reception of MS Dhoni's interactions, this particular video has triggered a wave of outrage on social media platforms. The fan's refusal to visit Pakistan, even for the tempting prospect of good food, has become a focal point for discussion, with users expressing disappointment and questioning the implications of such sentiments on diplomatic and cultural relations.

"This guy sends his jersey to Pakistani players, asks people to go to Pakistan for food does this criminal deserve a rank from Indian army?" wrote on user on X.

Another added, "Everyone knows that if gone there, it's last day."

