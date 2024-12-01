Income tax rules UPDATED! CBDT's new regulations bring cheer to taxpayers

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has implemented changes to income tax rules, providing greater convenience for taxpayers. This has brought cheer among income tax payers.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 11:00 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

New Income Tax Rules

The CBDT has simplified TDS/TCS credit claims. These updates streamline the process for salaried individuals. Additionally, parents can now claim TCS credit for minors under specific conditions.

Income Tax

The Finance Ministry announced amendments to the Income Tax Act, 1961. Form 12BAA helps include TDS/TCS under Chapter XVII-B or XVII-BB for tax adjustments.

Income Tax Act

Employees must provide details in Form 12BAA for TDS deduction. New rules allow others besides spenders to claim TCS credit. Parents can claim for minors.

Central Board of Direct Taxes

To claim TCS credit for another person, a declaration must be submitted to the collecting bank. This should include details like name, address, PAN, payment details, and justification.

Taxpayers

Direct tax collection has increased significantly. Corporate tax revenue doubled, and individual income tax collection quadrupled in the last ten years.

