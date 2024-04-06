Mayank Yadav will get India call 'soon' and break Shoaib Akhtar's Fastest Ball record, predicts numerologist

With his explosive pace and skillful bowling, Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav has been creating waves, leaving cricket enthusiasts in awe of his potential. But what does the future hold for this young speedster?

In the electrifying world of cricket, emerging talents often capture our attention with their remarkable performances. One such rising star in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is Mayank Yadav. With his explosive pace and skillful bowling, Mayank has been creating waves, leaving cricket enthusiasts in awe of his potential. But what does the future hold for this young speedster?

In a piece written by Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Astro numerologist, Energy Healer, Life & Relationship Coach and Founder, NumroVani in the Times of India, he delves into the mystical realm of astro-numerology to unravel the path that lies ahead for Mayank Yadav.

Astro-numerological analysis

Date of birth:

According to Kumaar, Mayank Yadav was born on 17th June 2002, under the influence of the number 8, governed by Saturn and the air element. "This birth number 8 was in the period of Gemini (ruled by 5) another air element zodiac sign. His DoB adds to the number 9 (ruled by Mars) which is his destiny number and is ruled by the fire element. Furthermore, the day of birth is Monday (ruled by the Moon) and the moon sign is Leo (ruled by the Sun)." the numerologist said in the TOI report.

At present, Mayank Yadav is experiencing the transit of numbers 2 and 1 from his Date of Birth, Kumaar noted. As he approaches his birthday, the influence of number 1 is set to intensify. Following this, the forthcoming period will see the transit of number 7 coming into play, he further said.

Name analysis:

Kumaar noted the name 'Mayank Yadav' resonates with the numbers 27 and 14, both governed by Mars and Mercury respectively. Furthermore, the letter 'M' in his name is associated with the number 4, ruled by Rahu Dev, the numerologist stated. "Currently, letters ruled by 1 and 6 are in transit from the name and as he moves closer to his birthday, the impact of the transit letter of 6 will increase in his life," he wrote in the report.

Team and Jersey analysis:

According to Kumaar, representing the 'Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) in the IPL 2024, Mayank finds alignment with the numbers 3, 9, and 1. "The first letter of the name i.e. ‘L’ adds to the number 3 and the abbreviated team name ‘LSG’ adds to the number 9. The full name of the team i.e. ‘Lucknow Super Giants’ adds to Number 1 (from the compound number i.e. 73)," he wrote.

As far as Mayank Yadav's jersey is concerned, Kumaar stated, "In the current season of IPL, he dons the jersey of Number 8 which is ruled by Saturn and air element."

Future predictions:

Based on the astro-numerological insights, Mayank Yadav's future appears bright and promising. The alignment of air and fire elements in his core numbers indicates tremendous potential for breakthrough achievements. With a national team call looming on the horizon, Mayank is poised to make a significant impact in international cricket.

"His India national team call is just around the corner and should land soon," Kumaar claimed.

The numerologist further claimed, "His combinations of air and fire elements in his core numbers are making him quite promising to break the record of Shoaib Akhtar’s Fastest Ball Record in the coming time."

According to Kumaar, the next two years, 2024 and 2025, are predicted to be filled with accolades and commercial success for Mayank. "The coming year also promises him national recognition in terms of the Arjuna Award and other recognitions in the cricketing arena," he predicted.

However, amidst the glitz and glamour of success, Mayank is advised to remain vigilant against injuries, particularly related to his legs and knees. Prioritizing energy and aura management will enhance his performance and align his mind, body, and soul towards achieving greater heights.

"Work on energy and aura management which will empower you to sync Mind, Body, and soul together and this will take you to new heights. Sync your name, jersey number, and social media handles with DoB to harvest optimum results from the Date of Birth. Keep focusing on the spiritual path (like before) and that will pave many success paths in the future," Kumaar wrote in his advice to Mayank Yadav.

