'Showing Haris Rauf's videos to Mayank Yadav': Pakistani content creator trolled for bizarre claim (WATCH)

A sports content creator from Pakistan has suggested that India might be grooming its emerging pace sensation, Mayank Yadav, for the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup by exposing him to videos of Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf.

Farid Khan, a sports content creator from Pakistan, has found himself at the center of a social media storm after making bizarre claims regarding India's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. In a video posted online, Khan asserted that India is grooming a new pace sensation, Mayank Yadav, specifically for the high-profile clash by showing him videos of Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf's performances.

Khan's comments, which were met with skepticism and ridicule by many, suggested that Mayank Yadav would be a part of India's T20 World Cup squad and would play against Pakistan. He even went as far as to claim that Mayank Yadav was being coached by former Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel, who is currently associated with the Lucknow Super Giants team.

"Mayank Yadav will be part of India's T20 World Cup squad. I assure you. You can take a screenshot of my post. India are getting him ready and he will play against Pakistan. He is already being shown videos of Haris Rauf's spell against India in the last T20 World Cup," Farid Khan, whose bio on 'X' says 'worked with PCB', could be heard saying on a video he has posted.

"Mayank is watching Naseem Shah's visuals, Shaheen Afridi's bowling; he is being shown Mohammad Amir's Champions Trophy spell," Khan further claimed. "Former Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel is at Lucknow Super Giants, he is getting Mayank ready."

However, Khan's assertions were quickly dismissed by Indian cricket fans, who took to social media to mock his claims. The troll army descended upon Khan, criticizing him for his outlandish remarks and questioning the credibility of his sources. Many pointed out the absurdity of the notion that India would base its team selection and preparation strategies on videos of a Pakistani bowler's performances.

Khan's claims also sparked amusement among cricket enthusiasts, particularly in light of Haris Rauf's past encounters with Indian batsmen, notably being taken to task by Virat Kohli in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. Khan's reference to Mayank Yadav watching videos of Pakistani bowlers like Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Amir further added to the incredulity surrounding his statements.

"Haan free time mai usse Rauf Naseem and Sofa ki videos dikhate hai. Thoda entertainment bhi hona chaiye na humare talent ka cartoons ko dekhke!" said one user on X.

Another Indian fan quipped, "Yes true, BCCI showing the videos of Haris Rauf bowling. So he can not bowl like him & leak runs like Haris. Thank you padosi for helping our youngsters."

"If he plays he will destroy Pakistani batting line up in 2 overs," added a third user.

As the social media backlash against Khan intensified, the focus shifted to the upcoming T20 World Cup, where India is scheduled to face Pakistan in a highly anticipated match on June 9 in New York. Despite the trolling, Khan's claims have reignited excitement and anticipation among fans for the marquee clash between the two arch-rivals.

Meanwhile, Mayank Yadav's stellar performances in the ongoing IPL have only added to the intrigue surrounding Khan's comments. With impressive bowling spells consistently exceeding 150 kmph and a record-breaking delivery speed of 156.7 kmph, Mayank Yadav has emerged as a potential game-changer for India in the T20 format.