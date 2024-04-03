IPL 2024: 'Just the start, goal is to play for India' - LSG's pace sensation Mayank Yadav after win over RCB

Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav, the rising star in fast bowling, showcased yet another match-winning performance on Tuesday against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, marking his second consecutive standout spell in the IPL 2024.

Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav, the rising star in fast bowling, showcased yet another match-winning performance on Tuesday against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, marking his second consecutive standout spell in the IPL 2024. His impressive start to the tournament has ignited hopes for a coveted spot in the Indian team.

With consecutive player of the match awards in his debut IPL edition, the 21-year-old has swiftly emerged as the standout talent of the season. Yet, for Mayank, the IPL serves as a stepping stone towards a greater ambition.

While his remarkable performances in the IPL have garnered attention and accolades, Mayank remains focused on the ultimate goal: representing India.

"Feel really good, two Player of the Match awards in two matches. I am happier that we won both the matches. My goal is to play for the country. I feel this is just the start. I enjoyed Cameron Green's wicket the most,” said Mayank after LSG’s 28-run win over RCB in Bengaluru.

Mayank Yadav's impactful spell saw him claim three crucial wickets, dismissing Green, Glenn Maxwell, and Rajat Patidar. Having missed the previous season due to injury, Mayank is acutely aware of the significance of maintaining peak fitness.

“There are a lot of factors to bowl quick - diet, sleep, training. I am focusing a lot on my diet and recovery - ice bath,” he said.

LSG skipper K L Rahul expressed immense satisfaction for a cricketer who has demonstrated exceptional temperament to complement his explosive pace.

Following an impressive display of pace bowling on his IPL debut, the 21-year-old delivered a similar performance against RCB batters, securing his second consecutive three-wicket haul.

Despite facing challenges while keeping to Mayank, Rahul remains unfazed and continues to support his teammate without complaint.

“One ball hit me really hard, so happy to see Mayank bowl the way he's been bowling. He's waited patiently for a year, he's working really hard, he's really professional, has a great temperament,” said Rahul at the post-match presentation. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis also gave due credit to Mayank.

“It is the new action you haven't faced before, and if they have pace then you need time to get used to it. But his ability to control length and have accuracy is impressive. You need two guys to bat through and get a partnership which we were not able to do. We need the strong characters in the dressing room to put their hand up,” said du Plessis after RCB’s third loss in four games.