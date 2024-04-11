Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate in clash against GT

    Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, has been fined Rs 12 lakh due to his team's slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

    Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, has been fined Rs 12 lakh due to his team's slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans. Despite the Royals' impressive four-match winning streak, they were defeated by Shubman Gill's Titans in a thrilling last-ball encounter on Wednesday.

    "Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur on April 10," said an IPL statement.

    "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.

    Samson showcased his batting prowess with an unbeaten 68 off 38 deliveries, well-supported by Riyan Parag's impressive 78, leading Rajasthan Royals to a commanding total of 196 for 3.

    Nevertheless, Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill's remarkable 72 at the top, coupled with a quick cameo from Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who scored 24 off just 11 deliveries, guided the former IPL champions to victory on the last delivery of the match.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
