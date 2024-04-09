Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya, brother Krunal euphorically croon 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama'; WATCH viral video

    Amidst the high-octane action of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, Mumbai Indians' captain, Hardik Pandya, added a touch of warmth and spirituality to the cricketing extravaganza.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

    Amidst the high-octane action of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, Mumbai Indians' captain, Hardik Pandya, added a touch of warmth and spirituality to the cricketing extravaganza. In a heartwarming gesture, Pandya took to his Instagram page to share a joyous video featuring himself and his brother, Krunal Pandya, who represents the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The video captured the Pandya brothers, along with members of their family, jubilantly singing the 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama' bhajan, radiating a sense of unity and familial bond beyond the cricket field.

    "Grateful," wrote Hardik Pandya in his Instagram post on Tuesday along with the video. It's worth noting that the post comes on a day when Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, kickstarted.

    "Winning streak started," said one Mumbai Indians fan in response to Pandya's video, which comes days after MI bagged their first IPL 2024 win with a 29-run victory over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.

    Another fan said, "Top lads. Culture exemplified," while a third added, "Respect for Hardik Pandya.

    Hardik Pandya's comeback to Mumbai Indians as captain, taking over from their five-time IPL-winning skipper Rohit Sharma, stirred mixed reactions among fans. Unfortunately, Pandya encountered a challenging start as he faced persistent booing from the crowd during the first three games, including the recent one at the Wankhede stadium.

    The team's consecutive losses at the beginning of the season only compounded the pressure on Pandya, subjecting him to heightened scrutiny from critics and fans alike.

    "There was a lot of love and care going around, everyone knows we lost three games but the belief and backing was there, everyone believes we needed just one win and today was the start," Pandya said at the post-match presentation following their recent win over Delhi Capitals.

    "It was a lot of hard work. We had to clear our minds and make sure that we believed," said the skipper. 

    MI have finally got their combination right and this is the way forward, added Hardik after their first IPL 2024 victory. "We will be making tactical changes here and there but this will be our 12 and settling our team now is important," he added.

