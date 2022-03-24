Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Fans lauds Dhoni-Kohli bond after RCB star hails CSK's 'legendary' captain

    Ravindra Jadeja will lead Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2022, after MS Dhoni, who has led the team since the first season of the tournament, stepped down as captain on Thursday.

    IPL 2022: Fans lauds Dhoni-Kohli bond after RCB star hails CSK's 'legendary' captain
    First Published Mar 24, 2022, 8:36 PM IST

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has heaped praises on his predecessor MS Dhoni after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon decided to step down as captain, just two days before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was named the new captain of the Chennai-based franchise after Dhoni, who has led the team since the first season of the tournament, decided to hand over the reign.

    Taking to Twitter, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Kohli shared an appreciation post for the departing CSK captain. 

    "Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always. @msdhoni," Kohli said in his tweet.

    Kohli's tweet became an instant hit among fans and supporters of the Chennai team, with several netizens commenting on their bond.

    Earlier today, the Chennai-based franchise confirmed the news on their website, adding that "Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond".

    Jadeja, who has been with the franchise since 2012, will become the third player to lead the Super Kings side, after Dhoni and Suresh Raina. The all-rounder has been part of the Yellow Army since 2012 and only played for the different franchises in 2016 and 2017 when CSK was suspended. Over the years, Jadeja has done wonders with the bat and the ball for CSK and is one of the finest fielders in IPL.

    Meanwhile, former skipper and legendary all-rounder Suresh Raina believes that Jadeja will live up to the expectations.

    "Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can't think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best @imjadeja. It's an exciting phase, and I'm sure you will live up to all the expectations and love #yellow #csk #WhistlePodu," CSK's 'Chinna Thala' tweeted after the announcement was made official.

    Ahead of IPL 2022, CSK had retained MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The defending champions will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game on March 26 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

    Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

