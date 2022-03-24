Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Raina backs new CSK captain Jadeja; questioned for not thanking Dhoni

    Ravindra Jadeja will lead Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2022, after MS Dhoni, who has led the team since the first season of the tournament, stepped down as captain on Thursday.

    IPL 2022 Suresh Raina backs new CSK captain Jadeja questioned for not thanking MS Dhoni snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 4:13 PM IST

    All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, after MS Dhoni, who has led the team since the first season of the tournament, stepped down as captain on Thursday.

    The Chennai-based franchise confirmed the news on their website, adding that "Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond".

    Also read: IPL 2022: CSK fans go berserk after Dhoni hands captaincy reign to Jadeja

    Jadeja, who has been with the franchise since 2012, will become the third player to lead the Super Kings side, after Dhoni and Suresh Raina. The all-rounder has been part of the Yellow Army since 2012 and only played for the different franchises in 2016 and 2017 when CSK was suspended.

    Over the years, Jadeja has done wonders with the bat and the ball for CSK and is one of the finest fielders in IPL. And former skipper and legendary all-rounder Suresh Raina believes that Jadeja will live up to the expectations.

    "Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can't think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best @imjadeja. It's an exciting phase, and I'm sure you will live up to all the expectations and love #yellow #csk #WhistlePodu," CSK's 'Chinna Thala' tweeted after the announcement was made official.

    Following Raina's tweet, several netizens questioned the former Indian all-rounder's choice to not thank his skipper MS Dhoni, who led CSK to four titles in his 12 seasons as captain. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Ahead of IPL 2022, CSK had retained MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The defending champions will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game on March 26 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

    Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2022, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: CSK fans go berserk after Dhoni hands captaincy reign to Jadeja snt

    IPL 2022: CSK fans go berserk after Dhoni hands captaincy reign to Jadeja

    India at 75 Sports Legends and Achievers: Sachin Tendulkar, the God of 22 yards-ayh

    India@75: Sachin Tendulkar - The God of 22 yards

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Will INR 15 crore price tag impact Ishan Kishan's performance?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Will ₹15 crore price tag impact Ishan Kishan's performance?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga all praise for Rajasthan Royals RR fantastic pace attack-ayh

    IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga all praise for Rajasthan Royals' fantastic pace attack

    Indian Premier League: Unbelievable that IPL 2022 has come this far - Virat Kohli-ayh

    IPL 2022: Unbelievable that IPL has come this far - Virat Kohli

    Recent Stories

    India at 75 Bravehearts Second Lt Rama Raghoba Rane, saviour of Rajouri

    India@75 Bravehearts: Second Lt Rama Raghoba Rane, saviour of Rajouri

    North Korea tests largest intercontinental ballistic missile into sea gcw

    North Korea tests largest intercontinental ballistic missile into sea

    India at 75 Bravehearts Major Somnath Sharma, first Param Vir Chakra

    India@75 Bravehearts: Major Somnath Sharma, first Param Vir Chakra

    The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Anupam Kher film crosses Rs 200Cr mark RBA

    The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher's film crosses Rs 200 cr mark

    IPL 2022: CSK fans go berserk after Dhoni hands captaincy reign to Jadeja snt

    IPL 2022: CSK fans go berserk after Dhoni hands captaincy reign to Jadeja

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom gcw

    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom

    Video Icon
    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language - ycb

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

    Video Icon
    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon