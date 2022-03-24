MS Dhoni resigns as CSK skipper: A look at his 4 top IPL moments with Super Kings

MS Dhoni has stepped down as the Chennai Super Kings skipper to pass the baton to Ravindra Jadeja. Thus, we look at his four top moments with the franchise.

Image credit: Getty

After 12 eventful seasons, MS Dhoni has finally decided to step down from the captaincy duties of the defending five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be leading the side in IPL 2022. In the same light, it is worth looking at his four top moments with the side to date, having been leading it since the tournament's inception in 2008.

Image credit: Getty

A finishing maniac

Taking on Kings KI Punjab (KXIP) in Dharamsala, CSK was chasing a stiff target of 193. It came down to 16 needed off the final over, with seamer Irfan Pathan bowling. A determined Dhoni smacked his national teammate for a couple of sixes high into the night sky to seal the game for his side as the entire Dharamsala crowd went berserk. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - CSK FANS GO BERSERK AFTER DHONI HANDS CAPTAINCY REIGN TO JADEJA

Image credit: BCCI

First title

CSK was a force to be reckoned with right from the opening season, as Dhoni led the side into the final of IPL 2008. Although it came up short to eventual champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), in IPL 2010, he once again led the side into the final. Thanks to his brilliant captaincy, notably his field placements in the game, CSK romped to its maiden IPL title, beginning its journey to becoming one of the best in the competition.

Image credit: BCCI

Fair play advocate

During IPL 2019, Dhoni proved that he wanted to advocate fair play. Chasing 152 against RR, the fourth ball of the final over saw a drama when the on-field umpire signalled no-ball, only to be turned down by the square-leg umpire. Dhoni was confused and livid with it as he walked onto the middle from his team dugout to have a heated argument with both the umpires. However, the square-leg umpire's call was upheld, while Dhoni was fined 50% of his match fees. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - MS Dhoni steps down as CSK skipper, Ravindra Jadeja to lead

Image credit: BCCI