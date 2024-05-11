Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail: Check out how AAP leader was welcomed by his family (WATCH)

    After spending 50 days in Tihar jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal returned to his home where he was received with garlands, 'aarti' and tilak by his parents, wife and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2024, 9:42 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came home on May 10 after the Supreme Court granted him temporary release until June 1. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in the Excise Policy Case. Around 7 pm, the Delhi Chief Minister walked out of prison after 50 days. A large mob of Aam Aadmi Party supporters gathered outside Tihar Jail to welcome him.

    When Kejriwal arrived home, AAP MP Sanjay Singh greeted him with an embrace as soon as he stepped out of the car.

    Arvind Kejriwal's parents and wife greeted him home with aarti and flowers. His mother was waiting for him at the entrance, holding a garland. The Chief Minister gave her a hug and caressed her feet. Kejriwal's father stood by his wife and hugged his son. He patted his kid on the back as he touched his feet. The AAP chief's release benefits both his party and the INDIA alliance.

    Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal's wife and AAP's top campaigner in Gujarat and Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections, greeted her husband with a garland.

    Visuals outside Kejriwal's house showed people eagerly waiting for him. As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener reached home, firecrackers were burst by the party workers to celebrate his release from jail.

    Earlier in the day, after coming out of jail, he addressed his supporters and said, "I had told you, I will come out soon... I want to thank the Supreme Court judges for granting me interim bail and crores of people for their blessings."

    He was released after staying nearly 50 days in judicial custody. Earlier on Friday, in a major relief, the Supreme Court on Friday granted Kejriwal interim bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 9:42 AM IST
