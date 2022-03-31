IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo reveals T20 career-changing delivery ahead of CSK vs LSG

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) faces Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on matchday 7 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

If you're a cricket enthusiast, then Dwayne 'DJ' Bravo would most certainly make it to your list of the top 10 T20 all-rounders of all time. However, not many knew of this Trinidad-born player's amazing talent until a moment of magic and inspiration sparked way back in 2006.

Since his international debut for West Indies in 2004, Bravo has been a regular feature of the white-ball squad. However, it was only two years later that he famously gained popularity when the all-rounder cleaned up legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh during an epic final-over thriller between India and the West Indies in 2006. For Bravo, the slower one against Indian southpaw Yuvraj Singh was the turning point of his career in white-ball cricket.

"It made the world look up and notice that I have one of the best change-up balls in business, and it made my T20 career," Bravo told Indian Express ahead of CSK's clash with KL Rahul-led LSG in the IPL 2022.

The West Indian stunned visitors India when he got the better of Yuvraj Singh with a slower delivery in the low-scoring thriller between the two teams at Kingston. Yuvi had smashed two boundaries and put the visitors in the driver's seat before Bravo bowled the magical delivery and spoilt India's party.

"I still hadn't really thought about what ball to bowl. I am still not clear when I go to the top of my run-up. At some point, before I get to the umpire, I decide I am going to bowl that dipper," Bravo recalled.

Batting on 93, Yuvraj was dismissed by Bravo in the final over of India's innings as West Indies edged past the visitors by one run. The all-rounder has now picked this memorable delivery against Yuvraj as the favourite ball of his career. "Too many, man, to choose one ball as a favourite. That Yuvraj ball did change my life," Bravo added.

