    International Yoga Day 2022: Pujara to Rani Rampal - Here's how Indian sportspersons celebrated

    The world celebrates International Yoga Day 2022 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, here's how the Indian sportspersons celebrated the day.

    Kolkata, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 1:41 PM IST

    The 2022 International Yoga Day is being celebrated all across the world. People from across genres are celebrating the day, and so are the sportspersons, who play a pivotal role in promoting yoga and its physical benefits to the human body. On this particular day, the Indian sportspersons took to their social media handles to express the display the way they are celebrating it, as we present a few of them.

    Former Indian women's skipper Mithali Raj shared a collage of her yoga-performing images. At the same time, she captioned it, "A happy soul resides in a healthy body, and yoga helps us achieve both. A very happy International Yoga Day to all of you. 🙏🏻 #InternationalYogaDay". In contrast, female boxer Nikhat Zareen wrote, "One of the greatest benefits of yoga is that it will never dim, once lit, the brighter the flame will always remain. Practice Yoga. Here's wishing everyone a Happy International Yoga Day!🧘🏻‍♀️".

    Also, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav was seen performing the 'Surya Namaskar' asana, as he penned, "Wishing good health to everyone on International Yoga Day 🧘‍♂️". On the other hand, Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal authored, "Strengthen and synchronize your body, mind and spirit for a healthy and happy life. On this International Yoga Day, start a new life with Yoga. #अंतर्राष्ट्रीय Yoga Day #YogaForHumanity".

    Charismatic Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara was performing the 'Dhyana' asana. At the same time, he captioned his post, "Yoga can help you achieve a healthy body and a calm mind, which ultimately leads to a happier life. This #InternationalDayofYoga try practising Yoga yourself to lead a healthy and peaceful life."

    Also, former Indian U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand noted, "Stretch your limits-mental, physical &spiritual through practising yoga. Letting go&staying detached while being fully involved are two things yoga has taught me. I regularly practice yoga asanas&also imbibe its msg in my daily life. Wishing you all a happy #InternationalYogaDay2022".

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 1:41 PM IST
