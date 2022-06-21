International Day of Yoga 2022: Kapotasana to Trikonasana - 4 asanas beneficial for sportspersons

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The world is celebrating the International Day of Yoga on Tuesday. In the same light, we present the four asanas every sportsperson should follow.

    Image credit: PTI

    Physical exercise is one of the best forms to keep oneself fit and healthy at all times, besides maintaining a nutritious diet. As for the physical form of activities, yoga is considered one of its best forms, which helps the body parts and vital organs function smoothly and correctly. While yoga is essential for every human being, it is a must-have element for athletes and sportspersons across genres. While numerous asanas are beneficial for athletes, we present the four asanas that significantly aid the sportspersons of a particular sport.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Kapotasana
    Also known as the Pigeon Pose internationally, it involves laying on your chest and lifting the body as a push-up, followed by bringing the right knee to the right hand and following the same procedure for the other leg. It must be ensured that the hip does not touch the floor, while gradual deep breaths can encourage the opening and release of the hip. The asana benefits athletes who run or sprint and can help reduce lower back pain.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Ustrasana
    Popularly known as the Camel Pose, it involves kneeling, placing the hand on the lower back, and lengthening the spine while pushing the head crown towards the ceiling. Later, keep the neck in the natural position and move through the pelvis while leaning back, while placing your hands on the heels will give a deeper stretch. The asana is beneficial for those into cycling. It helps reduce leg muscle imbalance and relieves stress on the back and shoulders.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Garudasana
    Internationally known as the Eagle Pose, it involves standing and lifting a leg while crossing it over with the right thigh. Upon balancing on the right leg, the left arm is brought under the right arm and wrapped around as the palms touch each other. The elbow is raised too so that the fingers reach the ceiling. The asana helps swimmers and improves shoulder flexibility.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Utthita Trikonasana
    Generally known as the Triangle Pose, it involves standing and straightening the front leg and extending to the side while maintaining an equal length on both sides of the torso. A block should be placed under the front hand to ensure excellent stability and the spine stays lengthened. The asana can assist cricketers, tennis players and even golf players while it reduces muscular imbalance.

