How yoga, meditation and veganism transformed Novak Djokovic's career

On International Yoga Day 2022, let's revisit how yoga, meditation and veganism played an instrumental role in Novak Djokovic's career.

Undoubtedly, fitness, mental toughness and optimum nutrition are key driving factors to an athlete's success. And legendary tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is a living example of how focusing on one's overall physical and mental well-being can make a difference. The Serbian, who will defend his Wimbledon title starting June 27, has won almost everything there is to win in the sport.

But did you know - in 2010, Djokovic almost decided to give up on tennis? Although just 23, the Serb was constantly dealing with health issues over a decade ago, with his breathing troubles forcing several mid-match retirements. One couldn't blame him for thinking he had had enough and needed a break. But little did the tennis sensation know that his life was soon about to change. On International Yoga Day 2022, let's revisit how yoga, meditation and veganism played an instrumental role in his career-changing phase. Also watch: Djokovic engages in Aerial Yoga

In his book 'Serve to Win', Djokovic reveals that his career (and life) found new meaning when a doctor placed a slice of white bread on his stomach. With more subsequent exercises, it was found that the Serbian's body was highly susceptible to gluten intake. That led to Djokovic relinquishing gluten completely and drastically changing his diet. And the results were rapid; the following year, the 'talented kid from Serbia' became the ruthless, all-conquering 'Serbinator'. Also read: Daniil Medvedev tops ATP rankings, Novak Djokovic slips out of Top 2

"My gluten intolerance was discovered in 2010. Before that, I didn't even know what gluten was. I also removed the dairy products and refined sugar from my diet, which is maybe even more important than gluten. I think that has helped me to be a better tennis player throughout my career in the last seven years and a healthier person, an athlete that recovers faster. It worked for me – obviously, I'm not saying this is the way to go for everyone. But it's something that has been a very important, integral part of my career, of my life," Djokovic had said.

But with a rejuvenated career, Djokovic also had a newfound love for life - one where he explored the spiritual realm. In addition to his strict vegan diet, the Serbian adopted a strict regimen of exercise, yoga and meditation. He is a committed yoga enthusiast who embraces the physical side of the discipline and the more spiritual, reflective practices of meditation and prayer. Also read: International Yoga Day 2022: 10 quotes by PM Modi that will inspire you today

"I do [meditation and yoga] out of a need to have an optimal state of mind, peace and calm, and at the same time happiness and joy. Everybody has ways of reaching that state of consciousness where you're in a good mood and feel love towards yourself, the people around you, and the planet. So I try to be aligned with this kind of approach and mindset in life […] Because it was not an easy period for me in the last 7-8 months. The results were not there in the big tournaments. But more than results, it was that lack of balance emotionally on the court," Djokovic said.

The ancient Indian art of yoga provides many benefits to the human body, including increased flexibility, better muscle strength and more balanced metabolism. And all of these things are very crucial in achieving improved athletic performance. More importantly for Djokovic, the breathing exercises in yoga helped improve respiration, energy and vitality. For someone who has faced breathing difficulties on the court throughout his career, the Vedic art-science has proven to be a life-saver, and the results speak for themselves.

After incorporating yoga, meditation and veganism into his lifestyle, Djokovic's career has been on a continuous upward spiral. To date, the 35-year-old is seen stretching, sliding and hitting power shots with ease, and while most of it comes down to talent and training, his dedication to yoga, meditation and a vegan diet has undoubtedly played its part. Also read: International Yoga Day 2022: 7 things to keep in mind while practicing it

One of the most physically fit athletes in the world, who showcases supreme mental toughness on the tennis court, it will be interesting to see how Djokovic fairs in this year's Wimbledon as he comes on the back of a year like no other in his career.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner could not compete at the Australian Open following his deportation due to his unvaccinated Covid-19 status. Until mid-April, he had only completed four competitive tour matches and was knocked out of the Monte Carlo Masters in the first round. However, he put together some excellent displays during the rest of the European clay-court season, reaching the semi-finals in Madrid, winning in Rome and then making the last eight at Roland Garros before losing to eventual winner Rafael Nadal. Also read: Lifting 14th in Paris: Nadal's French Open crown week after Real Madrid's UCL glory is poetic

