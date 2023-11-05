Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Inked devotion! Ardent fan celebrates 'King' Virat Kohli's 35th birthday with 17th tattoo ( WATCH)

    In an exceptional display of fandom, a passionate supporter decided to permanently etch his admiration by getting his 17th tattoo dedicated to the Virat Kohli, who turned 35 on Sunday.

    The undying adoration for a sports icon often takes extraordinary forms, and for one dedicated fan, celebrating Indian batting icon Virat Kohli's 35th birthday went beyond mere wishes and social media greetings. In an exceptional display of fandom, a passionate supporter decided to permanently etch his admiration by getting his 17th tattoo dedicated to the 'King', commemorating his remarkable journey in the world of cricket.

    Also read: Virat Kohli birthday: Tendulkar to Sehwag - wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as 'King' turns 35

    Virat Kohli, the celebrated Indian cricket maestro, has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the sport. His incredible achievements, remarkable consistency, and unwavering dedication have earned him a place in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. For one ardent fan, Pintu Behera, celebrating Kohli's birthday meant more than just sending wishes – it meant making a permanent statement of admiration.

    Pintu Behera also wished his idol Kohli from the stands of the Eden Gardens in Kolkata where India are squared off against South Africa in their ODI World Cup 2023 clash on Sunday.

    For many fans, their devotion to a sporting hero goes beyond the boundaries of conventional admiration. It transcends mere fandom and becomes a form of personal connection, a way to express unyielding support and admiration for an individual who has significantly influenced their lives.

    The act of getting a tattoo to celebrate Kohli's 35th birthday is a testament to the deep emotional bond between the fan and the cricketer. It stands as a constant reminder of Kohli's extraordinary achievements and serves as a personal tribute to the inspiration he has provided on and off the cricket field.

    Also read: India vs South Africa: AB de Villiers wishing Virat Kohli on his birthday with warm hug goes viral (WATCH)

    As Virat Kohli continues to script his legacy in the world of cricket, fans like this individual will continue to find unique and profound ways to express their unwavering admiration for their sporting hero, creating lasting testaments to the indelible mark Kohli has left in the realm of cricket and in their hearts.

