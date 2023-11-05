Virat Kohli birthday: Tendulkar to Sehwag - wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as 'King' turns 35

Greetings poured in from Virat Kohli's former teammates, including Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag, showcasing the immense respect and admiration within the cricket fraternity for the star player.

On Sunday, Virat Kohli, the renowned Indian cricketer, celebrated his 35th birthday, receiving a deluge of birthday wishes from the cricket community. Greetings poured in from his former teammates, including Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag, showcasing the immense respect and admiration within the cricket fraternity for the star player. On Kohli's birthday, India are squaring off against South Africa in their ODI World Cup 2023 clash at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Virat Kohli, who is on the verge of equaling legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries, received a heartfelt wish from the 'Master Blaster' himself. "Virat, may you keep winning hearts with your passion and performances. Wishing you a great year ahead and a very happy birthday," he wrote on X.

Virender Sehwag, the ex-India opener, conveyed his birthday wishes to Kohli on his 35th birthday via his social media account. Sehwag expressed that a century runs in Kohli's veins, highlighting Kohli's unparalleled work ethic, passion, dedication, and talent that have been instrumental in his dominance in the game.

"Century haemoglobin ki tarah inki ragon mein daudti hai. A young guy with dreams in his eyes, with his work ethic, passion, hard work and talent has ruled the game. Ups and downs yes but what has remained constant is his intensity and hunger. Best wishes," Sehwag wrote on X.

During his cricket career, Kohli has achieved a remarkable tally of 78 centuries. Among these, he secured 48 hundreds in the 50-over format, while displaying his prowess with 29 tons in Test cricket. Surprisingly, only one century was scored by Kohli in the 20-over format.

Yuvraj Singh took to his official social media account to express that Kohli's impact extends beyond personal accomplishments, as he has not only carved out a distinguished path for himself but also served as an inspiration for numerous individuals to pursue excellence.

"When you joined the team as a youngster who was eager for opportunities and hungry to perform, it was clear to everyone that you were destined for greatness. You've not only made a mark for yourself but have also inspired countless others to strive for excellence. As you celebrate another year of breaking and setting records, take a moment to reflect on all that you've achieved. Proud to have shared this incredible journey with you and to see you grow from strength to strength. May your passion and determination continue to drive you and the Indian team to new heights in the World Cup and make our nation proud once again. Happy Birthday #KingKohli," Yuvraj wrote.

Suresh Raina, Kohli's ex-teammate, remarked that Kohli's transformation from sheer hard work and unwavering determination to attaining the status of a world-class player is nothing less than legendary.

"A very Happy Birthday @imVkohli! Your journey from hard work and determination to becoming a world-class player is nothing short of legendary. You've come a long way, and it's great to witness how far you've come. Here's to more milestones and success in your life," Raina wrote.

