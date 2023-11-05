Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India vs South Africa: AB de Villiers hugging Virat Kohli on 35th birthday goes viral (WATCH)

    A touching and widely-shared moment transpired during the India vs South Africa cricket match when AB de Villiers warmly embraced Virat Kohli in celebration of Kohli's 35th birthday.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 1:14 PM IST

    A heartwarming and viral moment unfolded during the India vs South Africa cricket match as AB de Villiers shared a warm embrace with Virat Kohli on the occasion of Kohli's 35th birthday. Cricket fans worldwide are celebrating this touching display of sportsmanship and camaraderie between two cricketing legends, lauding them as true G.O.A.T.s.

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
