IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I: India romps to a 6-wicket win, Twitteratis sighs relief

India tamed Windies comfortably by six wickets in the opening T20I on Wednesday. The hosts lead 1-0 in the three-match series. Here's how the Twitter world reacted.

It was an easy encounter for India in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) against the Windies. Played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, the hosts romped to a six-wicket win to draw first blood in the three-match series. In the meantime, here is how the fans reacted on Twitter.

Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat, with spinner Ravi Bishnoi making his debut, while the Caribbeans missed out on all-rounder Jason Holder. The visitors started on a shaky note, losing Brandon King (4) in the opening over. However, fellow opener Kyle Mayers (31) and wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (61) put a 47-run partnership for the second wicket to bring the Windies innings on track.

ALSO READ: Kohli, Rahul retain their spots in ICC T20I Rankings; Suryakumar, Pant rise in ODIs

However, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of him in the seventh. At this time, Pooran brought up his sixth T20I half-century, while the Caribbeans also lost a couple of quick wickets before he was dismissed pacer Harshal Patel in the 18th. He and skipper cum all-rounder Kieron Pollard (24) had contributed 45 for the sixth wicket before the former fell at 135/6.

It was 22 runs later when Odean Smith (4) was the final man to fall in the last ball of the innings, as WI managed an average total of 157/7. As for India, Harshal and Bishnoi claimed a couple each. In reply, the hosts started with a bang, as Rohit (40) and Ishan Kishan (35) contributed to a 64-run opening stand before the former fell to pacer Roston Chase in the eighth.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma urges media to stop questioning Virat Kohli's prolonged lean patch

Meanwhile, 29 runs later, Kishan departed to the same man in the 12th, while Virat Kohli (7) and Rishabh Pant (8) were dismissed thereon for cheap, as the Indians were 114/4 by the 15th. However, Suryakumar Yadav (34*) and Venkatesh Iyer (24*) batted out for the rest of the innings and chased the total down with ease, winning by six wickets, with seven balls to spare. Chase was the top star with the ball for Windies, claiming a couple.

Brief scores: WI 157/7 (Mayers- 31, Pooran- 61; Bishnoi- 2/17) lost to IND 162/4 in 18.5 overs (Rohit- 4-, Kishan- 35, Yadav- 34; Chase- 2/14) by six wickets.