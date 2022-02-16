  • Facebook
    Kohli, Rahul retain their spots in ICC T20I Rankings; Suryakumar, Pant rise in ODIs

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
    The ICC Rankings have been updated. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are ranked tenth and fourth in T20Is. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant have risen in ODIs.

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) has updated its rankings for the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Among the Indians, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have retained their spot in the T20Is, ranked fourth and tenth, respectively. However, none of the Indians featured in the top ten bowlers and all-rounders list.

    Among the T20I batters, Babar Azam of Pakistan dominated the top spot. As for the bowlers, South African spinner Tabriaz Shamsi claims the top spot, while Indian seamer is the highest-ranked bowler, having slipped to the 21st spot. Considering the team rankings, England takes the top place, while India is ranked second, as a 3-0 win against the Windies will take it to the top.

    ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma urges media to stop questioning Virat Kohli's prolonged lean patch

    In the ODIs, Kohli and Rohit Sharma manage to hold on to their second and third place, respectively. While Azam claims the top spot, Shikhar Dhawan has dropped to 15th. Also, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav have made some progress, rising to 61st and 83rd, respectively, while Pant has climbed to 71st.

    As for the bowlers, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the highest-ranked Indian, at the seventh spot, while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is placed 17th, whereas seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar drops to 22nd. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult takes the top spot. Among the all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja is the highest-ranked Indian at ninth, followed by Hardik Pandya at 15th, while Shakib Al Hasan dominates the chart. New Zealand is on top among the teams, with India at fourth.

