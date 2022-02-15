Rohit Sharma urges media to stop questioning Virat Kohli's prolonged lean patch

India and Windies clash in three T20Is from Wednesday. Virat Kohli's grey patch will once again be in question. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has asked the media to stop pondering over it.

India managed to romp to a 3-0 clean sweep over the Windies in the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODI) series. It will be moving to three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against the side from Wednesday. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be in focus again, especially since he has been going through a grey patch for almost a couple of years now, especially without an international century over two years.

Ahead of the WI T20Is, captain Rohit Sharma was again interrogated on Kohli's prevailing rough patch. However, the skipper seemed to be offended at the questions marked towards the latter and urged the media personnel to stop pondering over it. He also assured that if given time, everything would fall in place.



"I think it starts from you guys. If you guys can keep quiet for a while, everything will be alright. If talking from your side stops, everything will be taken care of. He is in a perfect space, and he has been part of the international team for more than a decade," Rohit said, reports PTI.

"He has spent so much time in international cricket that he knows how to handle pressure situations. So, I think everything starts with you guys. If you guys can keep it quiet for a bit, everything will fall in place," concluded Rohit, as he made it clear that he won't tolerate any more scrutiny for Kohli.