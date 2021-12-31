  • Facebook
    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Quinton de Kock shockingly quits Test cricket

    India drew first blood by winning the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in the Freedom Series. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock has announced a sudden retirement from Test cricket.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Quinton de Kock shockingly quits Test cricket
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Centurion, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 11:30 AM IST
    It turned out to be a toiling encounter for hosts South Africa. They lost to visitors India in the Boxing Day Test of the 2021-22 Freedom Series at the Centurion Park, as the latter leads 1-0 in the three-Test series. Meanwhile, SA's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has shockingly quit the longest format, worsening things for Proteas.

    De Kock's retirement comes at a peculiar time, especially when his side needs him the more. Moreover, while he is still 29, he seemingly had a long Test career left within himself. Announcing the same in a statement via Cricket South Africa (CSA), he noted that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22 - Virat Kohli recognises Mohammed Shami among 'the best 3 seamers in the world currently'

    De Kock further reckoned that the decision had not been easy, but he wants to prioritise his family now. As he goes on paternity leave to welcome his first child with his wife, Sasha, he is looking forward to his new chapter in his personal life, which is about leading his family. However, he affirmed that he has enjoyed playing Test cricket for South Africa and whatever he has achieved so far.

    "In life, you can buy almost everything except for time, and right now, it's time to do right by the people that mean the most to me. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my Test cricket journey from the very beginning. To my coaches, teammates, the various management teams and my family and friends - I couldn't have shown up as I did without your support," he mentioned.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test - India finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5

    "This is not the end of my career as a Protea. I'm fully committed to white-ball cricket and representing my country to the best of my ability for the foreseeable future. All the best to my teammates for the remainder of this Test series against India. See you in the ODIs and T20s," he concluded.

    Pholetsi Moseki (CSA's acting CEO) expressed his disappointment at de Kock walking away. However, he respected his decision to prioritise his family while Moseki is looking forward to his continued services in the limited-overs. De Kock has played 54 Tests, scoring 3,300 runs at an average of 38.8.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test - Early New Year's gift for India as Virat Kohli and Co win by 113 runs

    De Kock has hit 22 half-centuries and six tons, while he has a top score of 141. As for the couple of records he holds in the longest format:
    He is the fastest wicketkeeper to inflict 150 dismissals (35 matches).
    He is also the quickest wicketkeeper to inflict 200 dismissals (47 matches).

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2021, 11:30 AM IST
