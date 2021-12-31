India vs South Africa 2021-22: Quinton de Kock shockingly quits Test cricket

It turned out to be a toiling encounter for hosts South Africa. They lost to visitors India in the Boxing Day Test of the 2021-22 Freedom Series at the Centurion Park, as the latter leads 1-0 in the three-Test series. Meanwhile, SA's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has shockingly quit the longest format, worsening things for Proteas.

De Kock's retirement comes at a peculiar time, especially when his side needs him the more. Moreover, while he is still 29, he seemingly had a long Test career left within himself. Announcing the same in a statement via Cricket South Africa (CSA), he noted that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

De Kock further reckoned that the decision had not been easy, but he wants to prioritise his family now. As he goes on paternity leave to welcome his first child with his wife, Sasha, he is looking forward to his new chapter in his personal life, which is about leading his family. However, he affirmed that he has enjoyed playing Test cricket for South Africa and whatever he has achieved so far.

"In life, you can buy almost everything except for time, and right now, it's time to do right by the people that mean the most to me. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my Test cricket journey from the very beginning. To my coaches, teammates, the various management teams and my family and friends - I couldn't have shown up as I did without your support," he mentioned.

"This is not the end of my career as a Protea. I'm fully committed to white-ball cricket and representing my country to the best of my ability for the foreseeable future. All the best to my teammates for the remainder of this Test series against India. See you in the ODIs and T20s," he concluded.

Pholetsi Moseki (CSA's acting CEO) expressed his disappointment at de Kock walking away. However, he respected his decision to prioritise his family while Moseki is looking forward to his continued services in the limited-overs. De Kock has played 54 Tests, scoring 3,300 runs at an average of 38.8.

De Kock has hit 22 half-centuries and six tons, while he has a top score of 141. As for the couple of records he holds in the longest format:

He is the fastest wicketkeeper to inflict 150 dismissals (35 matches).

He is also the quickest wicketkeeper to inflict 200 dismissals (47 matches).