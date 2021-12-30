  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: India finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5

    India has the upper hand in Freedom Series against South Africa. It won the Boxing Day Test in Centurion to finish 2021 on a high. We analyse the talking points from Day 5 here.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Kohli and co finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Centurion, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 6:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It has been a world-class performance by Team India. It has taken the opening 1-0 lead in the three-Test 2021-22 Freedom Series against South Africa. On Thursday (Day 5), it won the Boxing Day Test at Centurion Park by 113 runs. Consequently, India finished 2021 on a high, bringing its record-breaking year to an end. Meanwhile, it's worth analysing the talking points from Day 5.

    Nothing to take away from the hosts
    SA might have lost the Test. However, the determination and grit it displayed were commendable. As per our analysis, being out of touch from Test cricket for long enough might have been why it failed to click in this Test. Also, there were some errors related to the execution of proper plans. But overall, it was a decent performance and stands a great chance to make a comeback in the following Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test - Early New Year's gift for India as Virat Kohli and Co win by 113 runs

    Mohammed Shami - The lifeline of Indian bowling seam attack
    Seamer Shami claimed eight wickets in the Test. One of the notable observations we have had in his bowling in the past few years is that he tends to give away some runs off his bowling. However, it seems to be tactical, as eventually, the batters fall for it and end up getting dismissed, which has worked great in his favour, especially in the longest format. Also, notably, despite getting hit, his bowling tends to be wicket-taking at all times and gives a hint of wicket-taking opportunity, which is always great to watch. Clearly, he is India's frontline seamer and its lifeline.

    India needs to play extra hard in Johannesburg
    India's bowling was commendable in this Test. However, considering the determination displayed by the Protea batters, India might have to be extra careful in terms of its bowling. Also, India will have to bat with extra grit, given that the hosts are now somewhat aware of the visitor's strengths and weaknesses. Also, the Wanderers track will be no different than Centurion, making it an interesting case for both sides.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 6:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Early New Year's gift for India as Virat Kohli and Co win by 113 runs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Early New Year's gift for India as Virat Kohli and Co win by 113 runs

    Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket; check out his top records-ayh

    Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket; check out his top records

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Proteas display grit; here are the talking points from Day 4-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Proteas display grit; here are the talking points from Day 4

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Bowlers rule Day 3, here are the talking points-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Bowlers rule Day 3, here are the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record to become fastest keeper to reach 100 Test dismissals-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Pant breaks Dhoni's record to become fastest keeper to reach 100 Test dismissals

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Virat Kohli recognises Mohammed Shami among the best 3 seamers in the world currently-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli recognises Mohammed Shami among 'the best 3 seamers in the world currently'

    Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone 83 5 reasons why film failed to show any magic at box office drb

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 83: 5 reasons why film failed to show any magic at box office

    Shraddha Arya wears black bikini, red chooda as she vacations with husband in Maldives [Photos] SCJ

    Shraddha Arya wears black bikini, red chooda as she vacations with husband in Maldives [Photos]

    Salman Khan to return as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 4 Tigmanshu Dhulia script to be ready by 2022 drb

    Salman Khan to return as 'Chulbul Pandey' in Dabangg 4; Tigmanshu Dhulia’s script to be ready by 2022

    Rashmika Mandanna completes five years in the industry, check her post SCJ

    Rashmika Mandanna completes five years in the industry, check her post

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon
    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 44): Liston Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 44): Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

    Video Icon