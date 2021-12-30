IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: India finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5

It has been a world-class performance by Team India. It has taken the opening 1-0 lead in the three-Test 2021-22 Freedom Series against South Africa. On Thursday (Day 5), it won the Boxing Day Test at Centurion Park by 113 runs. Consequently, India finished 2021 on a high, bringing its record-breaking year to an end. Meanwhile, it's worth analysing the talking points from Day 5.

Nothing to take away from the hosts

SA might have lost the Test. However, the determination and grit it displayed were commendable. As per our analysis, being out of touch from Test cricket for long enough might have been why it failed to click in this Test. Also, there were some errors related to the execution of proper plans. But overall, it was a decent performance and stands a great chance to make a comeback in the following Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Mohammed Shami - The lifeline of Indian bowling seam attack

Seamer Shami claimed eight wickets in the Test. One of the notable observations we have had in his bowling in the past few years is that he tends to give away some runs off his bowling. However, it seems to be tactical, as eventually, the batters fall for it and end up getting dismissed, which has worked great in his favour, especially in the longest format. Also, notably, despite getting hit, his bowling tends to be wicket-taking at all times and gives a hint of wicket-taking opportunity, which is always great to watch. Clearly, he is India's frontline seamer and its lifeline.

India needs to play extra hard in Johannesburg

India's bowling was commendable in this Test. However, considering the determination displayed by the Protea batters, India might have to be extra careful in terms of its bowling. Also, India will have to bat with extra grit, given that the hosts are now somewhat aware of the visitor's strengths and weaknesses. Also, the Wanderers track will be no different than Centurion, making it an interesting case for both sides.