    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Early New Year's gift for India as Virat Kohli and Co win by 113 runs

    India came up with a commanding performance against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test of the Freedom Series. India got the job done on Day 5 in Centurion by 113 runs. Consequently, netizens celebrated New Year early.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Early New Year's gift for India as Virat Kohli and Co win by 113 runs
    Centurion, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 5:10 PM IST
    Team India proved why it is a significant force overseas right now. On Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in the Freedom Series 2021-22 at the Centurion Park, the visitor got the job done, winning by 113 runs on Thursday. As a result, it has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series, while the New Year's gift arrived a day early for the Indian fans.

    Resuming at the overnight score of 94/4, it was always a mountainous task for the host. While skipper Dean Elgar continued at 52, he was joined in by Temba Bavuma after nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj was dismissed for eight at stumps on Day 4. After 36 runs, Elgar was trapped leg-before by Jasprit Bumrah for 77.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test - Proteas display grit; here are the talking points from Day 4

    At 161, Quinton de Kock was played on by pacer Mohammed Siraj for 21, as the tail-enders began to creep in. While Bavuma displayed some grit and remained unbeaten on 35, the tail-enders couldn't carry on, with Wiaan Mulder (1), Marco Jansen (13) and Kagiso Rabada (0) departing for cheap.

    Thanks to the predicted rain staying away, it took just 12 balls post lunch to get the job done. From Monday, the Indians now move to the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Meanwhile, there were certain records scripted in the process as well that we take a look at:

    It was only the second instance of India winning four Tests outside Asia in a calendar year after 2018.
    It was India's fourth-ever Test win in SA, with this being its second-highest win in terms of runs.
    Since being re-admitted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 1991, it was only its third instance of getting bundled out below 200 in both innings of a Test.
    India is the first side to defeat Proteas in Tests in SA on four occasions.
    It is India's joint-second best performance in Test in a calendar year, winning eight, along with 2010.
    India has become the first Asian side to win in Perth, Brisbane and Centurion.

