    IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen slam blistering tons; India needs 297 to win

    South Africa is playing India in the opening ODI in Paarl on Wednesday. Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen have scored centuries each. The Indians need 297 runs to win.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Paarl, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 6:14 PM IST
    It was one-sided batting domination from South Africa. In the opening One-Day International (ODI) against India at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday, skipper Temba Bavuma (110) and Rassie van der Dussen (129*) slammed blistering twin centuries to put the hosts on top. The visitors have been handed a stiff target of 297.

    Winning the toss, Bavuma opted to bat. While it lost Janneman Malan (6) in the fifth over to pacer Jasprit Bumrah, he was followed by Quinton de Kock (27) and Aiden Markram (4) by the 18th over, with 68 runs on the board. It was thereon the pair of Bavuma and van der Dussen took over.

    The duo put on a commendable partnership of 204 runs for the fourth wicket. Despite the pitch tipped to get faster and trouble the batters, it was not the case, as the two continued to dominate every bowler. Eventually, Bavuma and van der Dussen brought up their second and maiden ODI century, respectively.

    As a result of these centuries and the stand, some records were scripted:

    • 204 is the highest fourth-wicket partnership for SA against India in the format.
    • It is the second-highest stand for SA against India in the format.
    • It is also the second-highest fourth-wicket partnership against India in the format.
    • Bavuma is the fifth SA skipper to score an ODI ton against India.
    • It is the third instance of two SA batters scoring an ODI ton vs India.
    • Van der Dussen hit the third-highest ODI knock at this venue and the second-highest by a Protea.
    • He also slammed the second-highest ODI knock by a number five batter or below.

    Eventually, Bavuma was dismissed by Bumrah at 272. However, van der Dussen helped India finish at 296/4, giving India a stiff target of 297 that has never been chased on this ground. As for the Indians, five bowlers were utilised, with Bumrah claiming a couple.
    Brief scores: SA 296/4 (Bavuma- 110; van der Dussen- 129; Bumrah- 2/48) vs IND.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 6:16 PM IST
