No Indian in ICC's Men's T20I Team of the Year, Babar Azam named skipper

On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Men's Twenty20 International (T20I) team of the year. However, in an interesting observation, no Indian features in the team. On the other hand, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been named the side's captain. The team was prepared based on the performance of 2021.

Azam was phenomenal throughout the year, while he finished as the highest run-scorer in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, scoring 303 runs in six matches at an average of 60.60 and a strike rate of 126.25. In 2021, he scored 939 from 29 at 37.56, including a ton and nine half-centuries. His captaincy was also laudable, having helped the side finish unbeaten in the group stage of the T20WC.

Azam's opening teammate Mohammad Rizwan was named the wicketkeeper for the side. The latter had scored 1326 in 29 at 73.66 and 134.89 in 2021. Among the all-rounders was Mitchell Marsh. The Australian was mainly great with the bat, scoring 627 in 21 at 36.88, besides claiming eight wickets.