  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st ODI: Proteas opt to bat; Venkatesh Iyer debuts for Men in Blue

    India and South Africa play in the opening ODI on Wednesday. The Proteas have won the toss and opted to bat. Venkatesh Iyer makes his ODI debut for the Men in Blue.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Proteas opt to bat; Venkatesh Iyer debuts for Men in Blue-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paarl, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 1:51 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After a gruelling three-Test series, India and South Africa are engaged in the first of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday. The hosts have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Meanwhile, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer will be debuting for the visitors.

    During the toss, South African skipper Temba Bavuma reckoned, "Wicket looks a bit dry. We want to make use of the best batting conditions. Hopefully, it slows up, and the slower bowlers can get in the game. Hard to get away from the high of the Tests. But, we will have to focus on today. Different format, and ensure our basics are in touch. Opportunity for us as a one-day team to get our game in order. We have got a standard group. Marco comes in; obviously, we don't have KG [Kagiso Rabada] available. Two spinners."

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI - Marais Erasmus to become 3rd South African umpire to officiate in 100 ODIs

    On the other hand, Indian captain KL Rahul assessed that he would have liked to bat first but is ready to do both things. Although the pitch looks dry, he backed his spinners to come in handy, besides keeping his faith on pacer Jasprit Bumrah and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He affirmed that Shreyas Iyer would be batting at number four.

    "Last couple of days and right after Tests, a lot was going on. Emotional for the team. A lot of us have debuted under Virat [Kohli]. Obviously, he's still with us and an integral part of the team. We want to try out a few things in terms of tactics and strategies. Personnel will not change much. I want to give them a good run. Experimentation doesn't mean we'll go in and start hitting from ball one," Rahul concluded.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st ODI - Can Men in Blue take a successful first step to redemption?

    Playing XI
    IND:     KL Rahul (c & wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.
    SA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 1:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Marais Erasmus to become 3rd South African umpire to officiate in 100 ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Marais Erasmus to become 3rd South African umpire to officiate in 100 ODIs

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Can Men in Blue take a successful first step to redemption?-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st ODI: Can Men in Blue take a successful first step to redemption?

    Big Bash League, BBL 2021-22: Unmukt Chand debuts for Melbourne Renegades, becomes first Indian male to play the tournament-ayh

    BBL 2021-22: Unmukt Chand debuts for Melbourne Renegades, becomes first Indian male to play the tournament

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Men in Blue eye redemption against Proteas under KL Rahul's leadership-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Men in Blue eye redemption against Proteas under KL Rahul's leadership

    Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: The biggest learnings from Ashes 2021-22-ayh

    The biggest learnings from Ashes 2021-22

    Recent Stories

    Google upcoming foldable phone to be called Pixel Notepad Read details gcw

    Google's upcoming foldable phone to be called Pixel Notepad? Read details

    Saudi-led coalition airstrikes avenge Houthi attack on UAE, more than a dozen killed in Yemeni capital-dnm

    Saudi-led coalition airstrikes avenge Houthi attack on UAE, more than a dozen killed in Yemeni capital

    PoK Muzaffarabad resident seeks PM Narendra Modi's help after family is evicted from their home

    'Save us from atrocities': PoK resident seeks PM Modi's help after family is evicted from their home

    FIFA The Best 2021: How does Robert Lewandowski feel about being ignored by Lionel Messi over voting?-ayh

    FIFA The Best 2021: How does Robert Lewandowski feel about being ignored by Lionel Messi over voting?

    Assembly Election 2022 BJP to hold rallies in hybrid mode in 5 poll bound states gcw

    Assembly Election 2022: BJP to hold rallies in hybrid mode in 5-poll bound states

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 Parade ITBP daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Video Icon
    tennis Australian Open 2022 Lets go screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

    Australian Open 2022: 'Let's go!' screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

    Video Icon
    Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Jammu and Kashmir: Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 BSF daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath WATCH

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath (WATCH)

    Video Icon