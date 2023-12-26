IND vs SA, 1st Test: R Ashwin replacing Jadeja, sidelined due to back spasm, sparks social media outburst

In the initial Test match between India and South Africa in Centurion, the experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was selected to replace the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is sidelined due to a back spasm.

In the opening Test of the Freedom Series for the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy in Centurion, South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to field against India on Tuesday. The toss was delayed due to wet patches on the outfield, and the first two days of the match are at risk of being affected by rain.

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna is making his Test debut in this match, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is unavailable for the series opener due to a back spasm, as per the Indian team management. Ravichandran Ashwin was picked in place of Jadeja, sparking excitement among fans of the veteran spinner.

On the South African side, middle-order batter David Bedingham and bowling all-rounder Nandre Burger are both making their Test debuts. India is seeking their first Test series win in South Africa in 31 years.

"India's decision to go with Ravi Ashwin instead of Ravindra Jadeja this time is a wise move. Having overlooked Ashwin multiple times, including the WTC final in 2023, proved costly. Acknowledging his skill and experience now adds a strategic edge to the team," noted on fan on X.

Another cricket enthusiast added, "Why so much outrage on Jadeja getting dropped? Ashwin is better in tests can bowl better and will provide crucial runs with bat when needed."

A third X user noted, "I think Jadeja was not fully fit. Ashwin Anna will do better this time."

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger.

Here's a look at how fans reacted to inclusion of R Ashwin in place of Jadeja, who misses the series opener due to back spasm: