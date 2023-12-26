Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'A year since I saw you': 'Blocked' Shikhar Dhawan's emotional note on son Zoravar's birthday moves fans

    Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan opens up about the emotional challenges of being separated from his son, Zoravar, on the occasion of his birthday.

    cricket 'A year since I saw you': 'Blocked' Shikhar Dhawan's emotional note on son Zoravar's birthday moves fans
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 2:09 PM IST

    Shikhar Dhawan turned to Instagram to extend birthday wishes to his son, whom he has been unable to meet for a year. The Indian cricketer, currently not part of the national team's plans but leading the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, is navigating personal challenges. Amidst separation from his wife Ayesha Mukherjee, Dhawan revealed the emotional struggle of being separated from his son, Zoravar. In a heartfelt social media post, Dhawan disclosed that he has even been blocked from all virtual platforms, hindering his ability to connect with his son. Despite a court granting visitation rights, the difficulties persist, painting a poignant picture of Dhawan's personal journey.

    Dhawan's emotional post on Instagram read: "It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. "

    "Even if I can't connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you're doing great and growing up nicely."

    "Papa always misses you and loves you. He's always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong."

    "Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I'm doing and what's new in my life."

    "Love you loads Zora
    Papa"

    Also Read: Explained: Why India has not won a Test series in South Africa ever?

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 2:37 PM IST
