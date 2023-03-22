'Thalaiva Virat' - Kohli dances to 'Lungi Dance' during Chennai ODI vs Australia (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO)

Virat Kohli is one of the most fan-favourite and entertaining cricketers for Team India, both with the bat and himself. During India's final Chennai ODI against Australia on Wednesday, he danced to the 'Lungi Dance' tunes, entertaining his fans.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli never fails to impress his fans. Be it on the field with his exquisite batting strokes and acrobatic fielding abilities or off the field with his healthiness and cheekiness; he always has something in store for his fans whenever he shows up in a public place.

The same was the case on Wednesday when he took the field with Team India against Australia during the fourth and final One-Day International (ODI) at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai. Right before the team entered the field, the in-house disco jockey (DJ) played the local favourite Bollywood tune of 'Lungi Dance' from the famous movie Chennai Express.

Kohli has often shown off his dancing skills, which happen to be sublime, and he again did so, impressing his fans in the process, as he danced to the 'Thalaiva's' (Rajinikanth's nickname) tune. As he shook his legs to the song, fans at the venue instantly roared at him, while his video of doing the same went viral on social media.

As for the game, Australia made a competitive 269 against India in the series-deciding third and final ODI here on Wednesday. Opting to bat, Australian top-order batters got starts but failed to make it big. Opening the innings, Mitchell Marsh top-scored with a run-a-ball 47 while Travis Head made 33 off 31 balls.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey (38), Marnus Labuschagne (28), Marcus Stoinis (25) and David Warner (23) all looked in good nick before throwing away their wickets. Sean Abbott (26) and Ashton Agar (17) also played good hands towards the end to take Australia past the 250-run mark before being bowled out in 49 overs. For India, Hardik Pandya (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/56) scalped three wickets apiece, while Axar Patel (2/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/37) picked up two each.

(With inputs from PTI)