‘So close, yet so cruel’: Netizens heartbroken as Pujara dismissed for 99 in Saurashtra vs Assam Ranji match

Saurashtra resumed their first innings batting on Day 2 and Cheteshwar Pujara was just five runs away from completing his 67th century in first-class cricket. 

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 12:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 12:55 PM IST

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara missed out on his well-deserved century by just 1 run during Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy group stage match against Assam at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, January 31. 

On Day 1, Cheteshwar Pujara played an unbeaten innings of 95 off 162 balls as Saurashtra posted a total of 361/3 in 90 overs. Apart from Pujara, Harvik Desai, Chirag Jani, and Sheldon Jackson too contributed to Saurashtra’s first innings total towards the end of Day 1. Harvik played an innings of 130 off 181 balls, while Chirag contributed with a knock of 80 off 78 balls. Wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon scored 48 off 86 balls and achieved the feat of most sixes by a player in the history of Ranji Trophy, shattering Naman Ojha’s record of 143 maximums. 

Saurashtra resumed their first innings batting on Day 2 and Cheteshwar Pujara was just five runs away from completing his 67th century in first-class cricket. When the Indian batting stalwart reached 99 runs, the 34-year-old was aiming for a century as his Saurashtra teammates were eagerly waiting to celebrate the moment. However, in a heartbreaking turn of events, Pujara was dismissed for 99 runs, falling agonizingly short of what would have been his another century in his illustrious first class career. 

As soon as Cheteshwar Pujara fell one run short of completing his century, Indian cricket fans were heartbroken. Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), the fans expressed their disappointment and sympathy for Pujara, calling it a cruel twist of fate. While others lauded the Indian batter for his incredible run of form in the Ranji Trophy. 

Here’s how netizens reacted to Pujara’s dismissal

After being excluded from the India squad following the team’s defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia last year, Cheteshwar Pujara has been grinding hard on the Indian domestic circuit with the aim of returning back to the Indian Test team. The Saurashtra veteran batter has been consistently performing well in first-class cricket over the last one year. 

Cheteshwar Pujara was not included in the Test series against South Africa, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia. The 34-year-old was on the commentary panel for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India failed to defend the title for the first time in 10 years after losing the series 1-3 against Australia. 

In the last Ranji Trophy season, Cheteshwar Pujara amassed 829 runs, including 3 centuries and two fifties, at an average of 69.08 in 8 matches, However, this was not enough to get him back to the Indian team. He also plied his trade for Sussex in the last season of the County Championship.  
 
In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, Pujara has aggregated 374 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 46.75 in eight innings. The veteran Indian batter will look to continue his impressive run of form if Saurashtra qualify for the knockout stage of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024/25. 

