Business

Amwill Healthcare to Ken Enterprises: 6 IPO's opening next week

1- Arisinfra Solutions IPO

Opening: February 3rd to 5th

Price Band: ₹200 to ₹210

Issue Size: ₹600 crore

Listing Date: February 10th

2- Chamunda Electricals IPO

Opening: February 4th to 6th

Price Band: ₹47 to ₹50

Issue Size: ₹14.60 crore

Listing Date: February 11th

3- Ken Enterprises IPO

Opening: February 5th to 7th

Price Band: ₹94

Issue Size: ₹83.65 crore

Listing Date: February 12th

4- Amwill Healthcare IPO

Opening: February 5th to 7th

Price Band: ₹105 to ₹111

Issue Size: ₹59.98 crore

Listing Date: February 12th

5- Readymix Construction IPO

Opening: February 6th to 10th

Price Band: ₹121 to ₹123

Issue Size: ₹37.66 crore

Listing Date: February 13th

6- Eleganz Interiors IPO

Opening: February 7th to 11th

Price Band: ₹123 to ₹130

Issue Size: ₹78.07 crore

Listing Date: February 14th

Upcoming IPO Listings

Malpani Pipes And Fittings IPO will be listed on Tuesday, February 4th (SME Segment).

February 5th Listing

Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Limited IPO will be listed on Wednesday, February 5th.

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market involves risks. Consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

