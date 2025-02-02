Amwill Healthcare to Ken Enterprises: 6 IPO's opening next week

Business
Opening: February 3rd to 5th
Price Band: ₹200 to ₹210
Issue Size: ₹600 crore
Listing Date: February 10th
Opening: February 4th to 6th
Price Band: ₹47 to ₹50
Issue Size: ₹14.60 crore
Listing Date: February 11th
Opening: February 5th to 7th
Price Band: ₹94
Issue Size: ₹83.65 crore
Listing Date: February 12th
Price Band: ₹105 to ₹111
Issue Size: ₹59.98 crore
Opening: February 6th to 10th
Price Band: ₹121 to ₹123
Issue Size: ₹37.66 crore
Listing Date: February 13th
Opening: February 7th to 11th
Price Band: ₹123 to ₹130
Issue Size: ₹78.07 crore
Listing Date: February 14th
Malpani Pipes And Fittings IPO will be listed on Tuesday, February 4th (SME Segment).
Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Limited IPO will be listed on Wednesday, February 5th.
