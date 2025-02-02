IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma breaks Shubman Gill's Indian record at Wankhede Stadium; Check out here

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma achieved the feat of becoming the second-fastest Indian batter to score 50 as well as 100 in the history of T20Is.

Team India batter Abhishek Sharma has achieved yet another Indian record during the fifth and final T20I series against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2.

Abhishek Sharma has shattered Shubman Gill’s record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the history of T20Is. With a phenomenal knock of 135 off 54 balls at an astounding strike rate of 250, Abhishek overtook Gill’s Indian record of unbeaten 126 against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in February 2023. The left-handed batter has achieved the feat of hitting the most number of sixes by an Indian batter in a T20I innings (13).

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma achieved the feat of becoming the second-fastest Indian batter to score 50 as well as 100 in the history of T20Is. The 24-year-old launched a brutal assault on England's bowling attack until he was dismissed following his sensational third T20I century of his career. While walking back to the pavilion, Abhishek Sharma received a standing ovation from the India dressing room as well as from the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium for his splendid performance.

Talking about the match, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, the visitors’ decision to opt for bowling completely backfired as Indian batters didn't show any mercy to England bowlers. In the opening over, Sanju Samson smashed 16 runs off Jofra Archer before the former was dismissed by Mark Wood at 21/1 in the second over.

Abhishek Sharma took England bowlers to the cleaners and brought up his fifty in just 17 balls. He also formed a 115-run partnership with Tilak Varma for the second wicket until the latter was dismissed for 24 by Brydon Carse at 136/2. Thereafter, Suryakumar Yadav again had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for just 2 runs at 145/3. Then, Abhishek Sharma was joined by Shivam Dube at the crease to carry on Indian’s innings. Dube played a quickfire knock of 30 off 13 balls before he was dismissed by Brydon Carse at 182/4.

Thereafter, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh didn’t stay at the crease for long as they were dismissed for 9 and 15 respectively, and India were 202/6 in 16 overs. Abhishek Sharma continued his assault on England bowlers before Adil Rashid ended his stay at the crease at 237/7. After Abhishek’s dismissal, India lost a couple of more wickets in Mohammed Shami (0) and Axar Patel (15) for 10 runs and the hosts eventually posted a total of 247/9 in 20 overs.

