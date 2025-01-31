BREAKING: BCCI to honour legendary Sachin Tendulkar with lifetime achievement award

The BCCI will honour cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with the prestigious C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at its annual gala. Tendulkar's remarkable career includes records in Test and ODI runs, spanning 664 international games.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 2:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 2:50 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to honour the legendary Sachin Tendulkar with the prestigious C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. This esteemed recognition will be conferred upon Tendulkar at the BCCI's annual gala on Saturday.

“Yes, Sachin will be honoured at the Naman Awards on Saturday. Its about time he got this honour, what has he not done for Indian cricket. We will be giving the CK Nayudu award to him,” a BCCI said.

Tendulkar's impressive cricketing career spanned 664 international games for India, including a record-breaking 200 Test appearances and 463 One-Day International (ODI) matches. He holds the distinction of scoring the highest number of runs in both Test and ODI formats, with an astonishing 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 ODI runs.

The 51-year-old cricket icon's achievements are a testament to his dedication and passion for the sport. Although he played only one T20 International, his impact on the game is immeasurable.

Tendulkar's impact on cricket goes far beyond numbers as he was the backbone of the Indian batting lineup and made the Indians believe in the impossible. His love for the game transcended to billions and he left a mark as one of the greatest to play the game.

The C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award is the BCCI's highest honor, and Tendulkar will join an illustrious list of recipients, including former India head coach Ravi Shastri and wicket-keeping legend Farokh Engineer, who received the award in 2023.

