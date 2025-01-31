U-19 Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa enters first ever final, defeat Australia by 5 wickets in semifinal

South Africa excelled with the ball on the back of Ashleigh van Wyk's four-wicket haul and were on song in the field as they restricted Australia to just 105/8 and cruised past that target with 11 deliveries remaining courtesy of some excellent batting from Jemma Botha (34) and Kayla Reyneke (26).

First Published Jan 31, 2025, 2:38 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 2:38 PM IST

South Africa secured their maiden spot in the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup final after an impressive five-wicket win over Australia in the first semi-final in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The win sees South Africa maintain their unbeaten status at the tournament and sees them qualify for Sunday's final against either India or England.

The Proteas held on to a trio of difficult chances in the field, with some late hitting from Ella Briscoe (27*) helping the Aussies reach three figures after they won the toss and elected to bat first at Bayuemas Oval.

Nthabiseng Nini set the ball rolling for South Africa by dismissing the dangerous Ines Mckeon with the opening ball of the match, with van Wyk (4/17) getting in on the act at the death courtesy of some help in the field.

Seshnie Naidu held on to a tough return catch to dismiss Eleanor Larosa for just seven, before Luyanda Nzuza produced a similar feat in the field to send Hasrat Gill packing as the Aussies crawled to 62/5 with a little more than five overs remaining.

Caoimhe Bray (36) and Briscoe increased the run rate from that point on, but their total just north of 100 seemed a bit light on given South Africa's strong batting line-up.

Chloe Ainsworth (1/19) bowled Simone Lourens (five) with the first delivery of the third over to give Australia some hope, but Botha remained at the crease and seemed intent on keeping the run rate high as the Proteas maintained control of the contest.

The loss of Fay Cowling (seven) and Botha did little to quell the run rate, with Reyneke and Karabo Meso (19) combining to take South Africa within sight of victory.

The pair fell in quick succession, but Mieke van Voorst (8*) and Naidu (2) joined forces to ensure there was no late slip up as the Proteas eased into the title decider.

