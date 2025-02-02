"Proud of our Nari Shakti": PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women's U19 cricket team for winning the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025. 

Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 5:57 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian team for winning the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. The PM said he is immensely proud of our 'Nari Shakti' (women power) and attributed the win to excellent teamwork as well as determination and grit.

"Immensely proud of our Nari Shakti! Congratulations to the Indian team for emerging victorious in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. This victory is the result of our excellent teamwork as well as determination and grit. It will inspire several upcoming athletes. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, India successfully defended the Under-19 T20 World Cup title with a 9-wicket win against South Africa on Sunday at Bayuemas Oval in a 
battle of unbeaten sides.
After India prevailed in a low-scoring affair, the South African team formed a hurdle with tears streaming down the faces of the players. On the other hand, India's total supremacy was celebrated with beaming smiles.
The defending champions produced an all-rounded display to lift the coveted title for the second successive time. Indian bowlers laid a strong foundation in the first innings by restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 82.
In reply, India's top-order adopted a belligerent approach despite amassing 18 without losing any wickets in the first two overs. Even after losing G Kamalin in the penultimate over of the powerplay, India kept the tempo high.
Gongadi Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) scored runs at a healthy rate, stayed unbeaten and completed the chase with more than eight overs to spare.
Gongadi Trisha was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for her stunning performance throughout the tournament. She finished the campaign with 309 runs and seven scalps to her name.
Earlier in the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. India got an early breakthrough with Parunika Sisodia dismissing opener Simone Lourens for a three-ball duck.
Shabnam Shakil got the second breakthrough by removing dangerous opener Jemma Botha for 16(14), reducing South Africa to 20/2 at the end of the 4th over.
South Africa stepped into a precarious position when Aayushi grabbed the third wicket by cleaning up Diara Ramlakan, reducing them to 29/3 at the end of the powerplay. South Africa were tottering at the halfway mark, struggling at 33/3.
South African skipper Kayla Reyneke had to depart while trying to release some pressure with a big swing. Instead of finding the boundary rope, the ball went straight into the hands of Gongadi Trisha at long-off.
With the first innings heading towards the climax, South Africa were stuck at 58/5. Fay Cowling and Mieke van Voorst set up a small partnership, looking to carry South Africa to a competitive total in the last four overs.
This partnership was eventually broken by Trisha Gongadi in the 18th over. South Africa couldn't recover from that point, further slumping to 82 all out.

