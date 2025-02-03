WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of John Cena and Jey Uso compared

Cena and Uso have already earned their names in the WWE, but who has managed to make more money?

Two World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars, Jey Uso and John Cena have recently headlined in the Royal Rumble 2025. The Royal Rumble was the beginning of Cena's retirement tour. However, the WWE legend didn’t have an ideal start to his retirement as he was shockingly defeated by Uso in the Royal Rumble. The loss left the fans stunned as the 16-time WWE champion was expected to have a strong start to his farewell. In the realm of WWE, John Cena and Jey Uso have been instrumental figures in shaping up the landscape of professional wrestling, with Cena being one of the formidable forces alongside other legends over the last several years. Cena and Uso have already earned their names in the WWE, but who has managed to make more money?

Jey Uso has stunned the WWE fans by defeating legendary John Cena in Royal Rumble 2025 in front of 70,000 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. With his stunning victory over Cena, Uso has earned his spot in a title match for WWE’s top championship at WrestleMania41. Jey Uso’s market value is expected to increase after he defeated John Cena, who won Royal Rumble three times in his career. Jey Uso currently has a net worth of $5 million. His source of income has been mainly from his WWE career. Ever since making his professional wrestling debut in 2007, Uso has significantly boosted his popularity and net worth through his versatile and stand-out performances.



His net worth includes his annual base salary of $300,000, excluding his bonuses. Jey Uso has been contracted with the WWE as per his star power and standard talent agreement. Apart from his earnings through WWE, Jey Uso also makes money from the sale of his merchandise, pay-per-view bonuses, and endorsements. Jey has endorsed several brands like C4 Energy, Papa John, and Cash App to yield more money from his WWE fame. Currently, Jey Uso makes money from WWE and brand endorsements.



The wrestling legend John Cena is one of the successful and marketable wrestlers of WWE over the last couple of decades. His success in the ring has contributed significantly to his rise in popularity as well as his income. As of 2025, the legendary wrestler has a net worth of $80 million. Cena made his WWE debut in 2002 and went on to establish himself as one of the top stars of the brand. Cena has earned significant income from his appearances in WWE, merchandise sales, and royalties from his past wrestling achievements.



Apart from his earnings in WWE, John Cena has generated a lot of his income through his brand endorsements and business ventures. Cena’s endorsements portfolio includes big names like Honda, Gillette, Hefty, Fruity Pebbles, McDonald’s, and FanDuel. His endorsements are worth $ 12 million annually, making him one of the most marketable and highest paid athletes in WWE history. He has also appearances in Hollywood movies like Fast & Furious 9, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker, which saw his further increase in his income. John Cena has been involved in several business ventures and charitable organizations. The WWE legend owns multiple properties in the USA, including a mansion in Tampa, Florida.



Comparing the net worth of Jey Uso and John Cena, the latter’s wealth has surpassed that of the Royal Rumble 2025 winner. While Uso is gradually building his financial portfolio through his WWE earnings, endorsements, and merchandise sales, Cena’s two decades long dominance in professional wrestling, lucrative brand endorsements, Hollywood appearances, and business ventures has made him one of the richest wrestlers in the WWE history.

