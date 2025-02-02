IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma becomes second fastest Indian batter to score century in T20Is (WATCH)

Before achieving the feat of second fastest Indian batter to score a century in T20Is, Abhishek Sharma accomplished another milestone, becoming the second-fastest batter from India to score half-century in the shortest format of the game at international level.

Team India batter Abhishek Sharma has scripted history during the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2.

Abhishek became the second-fastest Indian batter to score a century in the history of T20I. The 24-year-old completed his three-figure mark in 37 balls, just two balls more than India’s fastest T20I holder, Rohit Sharma, who achieved this feat against Sri Lanka in 2017. Abhishek Sharma achieved this milestone when he knocked off the ball into the off-side off Byrdon Carse’s delivery in 11th over of India’s batting.

Before achieving the feat of second fastest Indian batter to score a century in T20Is, Abhishek Sharma accomplished another milestone, becoming the second-fastest batter from India to score half-century in the shortest format of the game at international level. He completed his fifty in just 17 balls, five balls more than Indian record holder Yuvraj Singh, who achieved the milestone against England at the T20 World Cup in 2007. Abhishek Sharma’s completing his century was shared by Star Sports on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

Abhishek Sharma has been in an absolute rampage mode after India were asked to bat first by England captain Jos Buttler. In the opening over of India’s batting, opener Sanju Samson smashed Jos Buttler for 16 runs, including two sixes and a four. However, Samson’s stay didn’t last long as he was dismissed for 16 by Mark Wood at 21/1. Thereafter, Sharma was joined by Tilak Varma at the crease to carry on India’s innings.

The pair formed a 115-run stand for the second wicket until Tilak Varma was dismissed for 24 by Brydon Carse at 136/2. Thereafter, Suryakumar Yadav again had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for just 2 runs at 145/3. After Suryakumar’s dismissal, Shivam Dube joined Abhishek Sharma at the crease. The duo launched a brutal assault on England bowlers with their power-hitting abilities. Abhishek and Dube formed a 37-run stand for the fourth wicket until the latter was dismissed for 30 at 182/4.

Abhishek Sharma has continued his onslaught as India have crossed the 200-run mark in the 16th over. After moderate outings in the last four matches of the ongoing series against England, Abhishek turned his game around and pulled off his attacking style of batting to register his third T20I century in a spectacular fashion.

