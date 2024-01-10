IND vs AFG T20Is: Blow for Afghanistan as star spinner Rashid Khan misses series owing to back injury

In a significant blow for Afghanistan's cricket team, the dynamic spinner Rashid Khan is set to miss the upcoming T20I series against India due to a back injury.

Rashid Khan won't be participating in the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, commencing this Thursday. Despite the 25-year-old spinner traveling with the team to Chandigarh and actively participating in training sessions over the past few days, Afghanistan's captain, Ibrahim Zadran, confirmed on the eve of the series opener that the star player is in the process of recovery. It will take some time before Rashid Khan becomes available for selection, as he continues to recuperate from a lower-back surgery undergone a couple of months ago.

“He is not fully fit, but he is accompanying the team,” Zadran stated. “We are optimistic that he will regain fitness according to our expectations. He is undergoing rehabilitation with the doctor, and his absence will be felt in the series.”

Despite Rashid's unavailability, the captain expressed confidence in the team's firepower. Zadran affirmed, “Even without Rashid, we have several players we trust. They are poised to deliver impressive performances. Although Rashid's experience is invaluable to us, others have played ample cricket, and I am confident they will excel. We acknowledge the challenge without him, but in cricket, readiness for any situation is essential.”

In the absence of Rashid, the spin department will be led by Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, with the seasoned Mohammed Nabi also available for selection. Zadran emphasized Nabi's importance, stating, “Nabi is the most senior figure in our team, and he should be on the field. His wealth of experience is significant.”

Looking forward to the bilateral series against India, Zadran acknowledged the difficulty of playing on Indian soil but expressed the team's determination to showcase their skills. He highlighted the excitement among players to face a formidable Indian team featuring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Despite the cold conditions, Zadran downplayed the impact of dew, stating, “It's cold, and we have been training for the last two days without any signs of dew.”

