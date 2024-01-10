Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs AFG T20Is: Blow for Afghanistan as star spinner Rashid Khan misses series owing to back injury

    In a significant blow for Afghanistan's cricket team, the dynamic spinner Rashid Khan is set to miss the upcoming T20I series against India due to a back injury.

    IND vs AFG T20Is: Blow for Afghanistan as star spinner Rashid Khan misses series owing to back injury osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

    Rashid Khan won't be participating in the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, commencing this Thursday. Despite the 25-year-old spinner traveling with the team to Chandigarh and actively participating in training sessions over the past few days, Afghanistan's captain, Ibrahim Zadran, confirmed on the eve of the series opener that the star player is in the process of recovery. It will take some time before Rashid Khan becomes available for selection, as he continues to recuperate from a lower-back surgery undergone a couple of months ago.

    “He is not fully fit, but he is accompanying the team,” Zadran stated. “We are optimistic that he will regain fitness according to our expectations. He is undergoing rehabilitation with the doctor, and his absence will be felt in the series.”

    Despite Rashid's unavailability, the captain expressed confidence in the team's firepower. Zadran affirmed, “Even without Rashid, we have several players we trust. They are poised to deliver impressive performances. Although Rashid's experience is invaluable to us, others have played ample cricket, and I am confident they will excel. We acknowledge the challenge without him, but in cricket, readiness for any situation is essential.”

    In the absence of Rashid, the spin department will be led by Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, with the seasoned Mohammed Nabi also available for selection. Zadran emphasized Nabi's importance, stating, “Nabi is the most senior figure in our team, and he should be on the field. His wealth of experience is significant.”

    Looking forward to the bilateral series against India, Zadran acknowledged the difficulty of playing on Indian soil but expressed the team's determination to showcase their skills. He highlighted the excitement among players to face a formidable Indian team featuring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

    Despite the cold conditions, Zadran downplayed the impact of dew, stating, “It's cold, and we have been training for the last two days without any signs of dew.”

    Also Read: Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Top 7 quotes by 'The Wall'

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan vs New Zealand T20Is: Will out-of-form Babar Azam lose his opening position to Saim Ayub? osf

    Pakistan vs New Zealand T20Is: Will out-of-form Babar Azam lose his opening position to Saim Ayub?

    Tum sab ke liye mai akela kaafi hoon Virender Sehwag's hilarious banter leaves Pakistani legends in splits (WATCH) snt

    'Tum sab ke liye mai akela kaafi hoon': Sehwag's hilarious banter leaves Pakistani legends in splits (WATCH)

    cricket Shreyas Iyer returns to Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy clash against Andhra Pradesh osf

    Shreyas Iyer returns to Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy clash against Andhra Pradesh

    Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer excluded from squad for Afghanistan T20Is due to disciplinary issues: Report snt

    Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer excluded from squad for Afghanistan T20Is due to disciplinary issues: Report

    Tragic incident in Mumbai: 52-year-old cricketer dies after ball from another match hits his head snt

    Tragic incident in Mumbai: 52-year-old cricketer dies after ball from another match hits his head

    Recent Stories

    Viral video: Morocco minister applauded for addressing Modi as PM of 'Bharat' at Vibrant Gujarat 2024 snt

    Viral video: Morocco minister applauded for addressing Modi as PM of 'Bharat' at Vibrant Gujarat 2024

    Kerala: Police yet to question CM's gunman for assaulting Youth Congress workers during Nava Kerala Sadas anr

    Kerala: Police yet to question CM's gunman for assaulting Youth Congress workers during Nava Kerala Sadas

    GOAT Thalapathy Vijay looks handsome in clean-shaven look on set RBA

    'GOAT': Thalapathy Vijay looks handsome in clean-shaven look on set

    Tennis Novak Djokovic's Australian Open dominance: A look back at his 10 wins osf

    Novak Djokovic's Australian Open dominance: A look back at his 10 wins

    Adan Canto passes away at 42 due to cancer, All you need to know about the 'X-men' star RKK

    Adan Canto passes away at 42 due to cancer, All you need to know about the 'X-men' star

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon