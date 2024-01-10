Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Top 7 quotes by 'The Wall'

CRICKET
"My job is to play cricket. I love playing cricket, and I want to play for India for as long as I can."
"Cricket has been a passion for me, and the game has given me a lot. But at the end of the day, it is still a sport, and I enjoy playing it."
"You don't play for revenge; you play for respect and pride."
"It's not about the quantity of time you spend at practice, but the quality of time you spend."
"In life, it's very important to be positive, to have a positive mindset."
"I have failed at times, but I never stopped trying."
"Cricket is about a lot more than the individual. It's about contributing to the team's success."