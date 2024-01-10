CRICKET

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Top 7 quotes by 'The Wall'

Image credits: Getty

Playing for India

"My job is to play cricket. I love playing cricket, and I want to play for India for as long as I can."

Image credits: twitter

Passion

"Cricket has been a passion for me, and the game has given me a lot. But at the end of the day, it is still a sport, and I enjoy playing it."

Image credits: Getty

Playing for Respect

"You don't play for revenge; you play for respect and pride."

Image credits: Getty

Quality Over Quantity

"It's not about the quantity of time you spend at practice, but the quality of time you spend."

Image credits: Getty

Positivity

"In life, it's very important to be positive, to have a positive mindset."

Image credits: Getty

Perseverance

"I have failed at times, but I never stopped trying."

Image credits: Getty

Team's Success

"Cricket is about a lot more than the individual. It's about contributing to the team's success."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One