'Impossible is nothing' for Team India! Adidas named new kit sponsor

The three stripes are back with the Indian cricket team, as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has roped in global sporting leader Adidas as its official kit sponsor in an iconic partnership, set to last for multiple years. The agreement comes into effect next month, as Team India will be playing its first international commitment under Adidas's sponsorship during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at The Oval in London on June 7.

Adidas has replaced Killer Jeans as the official kit sponsor, with the latter's deal lasting only for five months, which had temporarily replaced MPL. Adidas had first entered the fray for Team India in 2006 only to lose out to Nike. While Nike later refused to extend citing the trend of replica jerseys in the country, Adidas too was not eager for the same.

However, with COVID striking in 2020 and the kit sponsors suffering losses, BCCI decided to do away with Killer Jeans, despite the company's eagerness to extend the contract, as it wanted a more prominent sports brand to be associated with it. "The partnership between the BCCI and Adidas will drive the sport forward both on and off the pitch, with the sports brand bringing its innovative designs and expertise to Indian cricket. Adidas has a long history of equipping some of the best teams in the world with footwear and apparel created to be the best for the athlete. The BCCI and Adidas will also bring their partnership to life by inspiring the next generation of young cricketers and growing the game for all," said BCCI in a release.

Speaking on the partnership, BCCI secretary Jay Shah noted, We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, Adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, Adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket.”