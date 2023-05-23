WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli among players in first Team India batch to leave for London (WATCH)

ICC World Test Championship Final will happen between India and Australia at The Oval on June 7. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and a few others are among the first batch of Indian players to have departed for London.

Virat Kohli will be among the first batch of India players to leave for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in London, departing in the wee hours of Tuesday. Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Mohammad Siraj will board the same flight a day after their team was knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and all-rounder Shardul Thakur will also be on the flight with the team's support staff led by Rahul Dravid.

The two other players who complete the first list of seven cricketers are Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Umesh Yadav and Lucknow Super Giants' LSG) Jaydev Unadkat, who is recovering from a shoulder injury. The final will occur at The Oval from June 7-11. "There will be two or three departures in total. The first batch leaves at 4.30 am tomorrow," said a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source.

The seven players, who will stay back in India for the IPL playoffs, include skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, KS Bharat and Ajinkya Rahane. Cheteshwar Pujara is already playing county cricket in England and will link up with the squad in London. It must be mentioned that India won't play any warm-up game as the English County Championship is on. Also, this being an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is under no obligation to arrange practice matches for the visiting team.

"Also, if we play against a select county XI, it will comprise mostly second-team or development squad players, as first-team players are not released during the championship. Playing against a weak opposition doesn't help in quality practice," a BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

While most Indian team players are going into the title clash after two months of IPL, only three WTC-bound Australians played in the richest Twenty20 (T20) league. Last week, the great Ricky Ponting said the Aussies would be mentally better prepared for the final, but the Indians will have valuable game time behind them.

"There are two ways to look at this. For someone like Virat, is he better off playing now and scoring runs consistently and having confidence going into a game rather than the Australians back home who haven't been playing much cricket but will be mentally better prepared," Ponting said. India, who finished runners-up in 2021, will aim to win its first ICC trophy in 10 years.