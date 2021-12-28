  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Awards 2021: The 13 categories which will honour the world's top cricketers

    The ICC Awards have been given out since 2004. The 2021 edition will witness 13 awards being presented. Check out the categories that the top global cricketers would contend for.

    ICC Awards 2021: The 13 categories which will honour the world's top cricketers-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 1:39 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The year 2022 will see the ICC Awards 2021 being given out by the International Cricket Council, based on this year's performance by the top global cricketers. As for this term, a total of 13 categories have been enlisted for the awards, across men and women. Also, five Team of the Year will be announced across both genders.

    The categories that ICC will be awarding are:
    Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year
    Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year
    ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year
    ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year
    ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year
    ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year
    ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year
    ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year
    ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year
    ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year
    ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year
    ICC Spirit of Cricket Award
    ICC Umpire of the Year

    ALSO READ: LA Olympics 2028: ICC to make $3 million bid for cricket's inclusion?

    The opening seven categories will have four nominations each, with the names being announced between December 28-31. An ICC Awards panel will be formed to decide on the winners. The panel would comprise prominent journalists and broadcasters, along with Geoff Allardice (ICC CEO). Moreover, the ICC Voting Academy will cast its vote for the first, second and third choices, while the fans worldwide can also cast their votes on ICC's digital platform, as the results would be combined to determine the winners.

    As for the Emerging and Associate categories, it will not have any nominees and would instead entirely be determined by the Voting Academy. The Spirit of Cricket Award winner will be decided entirely by the ICC. At the same time, the Umpire of the Year will be identified via votes from the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and men's and women's captains of the ICC Full Member nations.

    ALSO READ: ICC Rankings - Marnus Labuschagne surpasses Joe Root as No. 1 Test batter; Babar Azam reclaims T20I crown

    The Voting Academy will also take a call on the five Teams of the Year through an online survey, as every voter will elect its team in the batting order, besides picking its captain. The winners will be announced as follows:
    Teams of the Year: January 17-18
    Women's awards: January 23
    Men's awards, Spirit of Cricket and Umpire of the Year: January 24

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 1:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Boxing Day Test: Scott Boland's stunner to English collapse - The observations from Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Scott Boland's stunner to English collapse - The observations from Day 3

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Boxing Day Test: Boland shines in AUS emphatic win over ENG to retain the urn; netizens stunned-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Boland shines in AUS emphatic win over ENG to retain the urn; netizens stunned

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19-dnm

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Day 2 washed out due to incessant rains-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Day 2 washed out due to incessant rains

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test: Marcus Harris' comeback to England top-order woes - The talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Harris' comeback to England top-order woes - The talking points from Day 2

    Recent Stories

    Kanpur PM Modi takes metro ride; advises IIT-Kanpur students to choose challenge over comfort-dnm

    Kanpur: PM Modi takes metro ride; advises IIT-Kanpur students to ‘choose challenge over comfort’

    Omicron threat Yellow alert to be sounded in Delhi detailed order soon says CM Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    Omicron threat: Yellow alert to be sounded in Delhi, detailed order soon, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Bengaluru BMTC inducts at least 190 environment-friendly buses gcw

    Bengaluru: BMTC inducts at least 190 environment-friendly buses

    Delhi govt to push cab food delivery services to switch to electric vehicles gcw

    Delhi govt to push cab, food delivery services to switch to electric vehicles

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Boxing Day Test: Scott Boland's stunner to English collapse - The observations from Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Scott Boland's stunner to English collapse - The observations from Day 3

    Recent Videos

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon