ICC Awards 2021: The 13 categories which will honour the world's top cricketers

The ICC Awards have been given out since 2004. The 2021 edition will witness 13 awards being presented. Check out the categories that the top global cricketers would contend for.

The year 2022 will see the ICC Awards 2021 being given out by the International Cricket Council, based on this year's performance by the top global cricketers. As for this term, a total of 13 categories have been enlisted for the awards, across men and women. Also, five Team of the Year will be announced across both genders.

The categories that ICC will be awarding are:

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award

ICC Umpire of the Year

The opening seven categories will have four nominations each, with the names being announced between December 28-31. An ICC Awards panel will be formed to decide on the winners. The panel would comprise prominent journalists and broadcasters, along with Geoff Allardice (ICC CEO). Moreover, the ICC Voting Academy will cast its vote for the first, second and third choices, while the fans worldwide can also cast their votes on ICC's digital platform, as the results would be combined to determine the winners.

As for the Emerging and Associate categories, it will not have any nominees and would instead entirely be determined by the Voting Academy. The Spirit of Cricket Award winner will be decided entirely by the ICC. At the same time, the Umpire of the Year will be identified via votes from the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and men's and women's captains of the ICC Full Member nations.

The Voting Academy will also take a call on the five Teams of the Year through an online survey, as every voter will elect its team in the batting order, besides picking its captain. The winners will be announced as follows:

Teams of the Year: January 17-18

Women's awards: January 23

Men's awards, Spirit of Cricket and Umpire of the Year: January 24