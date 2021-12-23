LA Olympics 2028: ICC to make $3 million bid for cricket's inclusion?

Cricket has not been a part of the Olympics since 1900. However, the ICC is pushing for its inclusion during LA Olympics 2028. Also, it is looking to make a bid of $3 million for its inclusion.

Cricket is among the top five most popular sports in the world. However, despite its popularity, it has not tasted regular success in the Olympics. The 1900 Paris Olympics happens to be the first and only edition where the sport featured. Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is pushing hard for its inclusion in the Los Angeles Olympics, and here's how its planning.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the ICC plans to make a bid of $3 million, including lobbying and PR blitz, to determine the sport's fate in the tournament. It wasn't included in the initial list of 28 sports for the event. However, there is nothing to panic about, as the Los Angeles 2028 Local Organising Committee has proposed the inclusion of additional sports. ALSO READ: ICC pushing for cricket's inclusion in Olympics

ICC's intention of getting the sport included in the Olympics has been made public for some time now. However, sources have expressed displeasure, as the internal political upheaval has affected the bid. "It took time to get the ball rolling. There hasn't been enough work done yet. There have been too many sideshows within the ICC," an ICC official informed ESPNCricinfo.