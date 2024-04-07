Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ICC annual conference in Colombo to address USA cricket challenges and chairman's term changes

    The ICC's upcoming annual conference in Colombo, slated for the third week of July, will evaluate the outcomes of the recent Twenty20 World Cup, particularly focusing on challenges encountered in the US.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 10:53 PM IST

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to convene its annual conference in Colombo, with tentative dates scheduled for the third week of July. This timing, following closely after the Twenty20 World Cup scheduled for June in the US and West Indies, underscores the event's significance.

    The conference is expected to assess the outcomes of the World Cup in both regions, particularly focusing on the challenges faced in the US, which have posed substantial concerns for global cricket administrators. Key decisions regarding USA Cricket are anticipated to be deliberated upon during the conference.

    Additionally, discussions may revolve around potential changes to the chairman's term. Plans to extend the chairman's tenure to three years from the current two, while reducing the allowable terms from three to two, have been previously mentioned. Clarity on the next chairman's appointment may also emerge during the conference.

    Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is speculated as a potential candidate, although no official confirmation has been provided. The incumbent chairman, Greg Barclay of New Zealand, currently holds the position.

    Meanwhile, the ICC is progressing with the construction of the "cutting-edge modular Nassau County International Cricket Stadium," slated to host eight T20 World Cup matches, including the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash on June 9. Situated in Eisenhower Park, 30 miles east of Manhattan, the stadium boasts a capacity of up to 34,000 spectators.

    To facilitate the matches, a drop-in square, similar to those used at renowned cricket venues worldwide, is being prepared in Florida and will be transported to New York in early May. The pitch preparation is under the supervision of Damien Hough from Adelaide Oval. Florida and Dallas, the other two US venues, feature their own turf wickets.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2024, 10:53 PM IST
