    Romario Shepherd on fearless batting against DC: 'went out with a no holding back mind-set'

    Mumbai Indians' Romario Shepherd's aggressive batting approach and clear mindset prove decisive as they secure a 29-run win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL encounter, showcasing the importance of fearless play in crunch situations.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 10:48 PM IST

    Romario Shepherd propelled Mumbai Indians to a 29-run victory over Delhi Capitals in their IPL encounter. Shepherd's aggressive approach in the final over, smashing four sixes and two fours off Anrich Nortje, secured a crucial win for the five-time IPL champions. Post-match, Shepherd emphasized the importance of maintaining a clear mindset and fearless batting in the death overs, which proved pivotal in their triumph.

    Shepherd highlighted the necessity of single-mindedness in such situations, asserting that adopting a 'see-ball, hit-ball' approach brings clarity and enhances performance. Despite the pressure of being a finisher, Shepherd believes in embracing the challenge and maximizing opportunities, acknowledging that outcomes may vary from match to match.

    Reflecting on Mumbai's earlier defeats, Shepherd expressed relief at getting their campaign back on track. He emphasized the team's collective effort to secure the victory and emphasized the importance of adaptability in setting targets. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach, Pravin Amre, acknowledged Shepherd's exceptional batting display and conceded the need for improvement in their bowling department to secure consecutive wins.

    Amre expressed optimism about the return of key players like Mukesh Kumar and hinted at potential changes in strategy to address their shortcomings in the death overs.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2024, 10:48 PM IST
